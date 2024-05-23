Delhi, Mumbai Or Bengaluru? Check Out The Top 10 Indian Cities To Live In

Outlook Web Desk
The Oxford Economics Forum recently released its global cities index for the year 2024. In this list, Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumba, Bengaluru and many more have been listed. Tap here to know which are the best Indian cities to live in.
In the global cities index, Kerela's Kozhikode has been ranked at 580 based on governance, quality of life, environment and other aspects.
Hyderabad has been ranking at the 564th position globally, but when it comes to the list of Indian cities, it is at the ninth position.
Thrissur ranked 550th globally. Despite the low rank for Thrissur, it had a higher quality of life as compared to the major metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.
Pune ranked 534th globally. As per the 20204 index, Pune received good scores for economics, human capital and governance.
Same as Pune, the West Bengal capital was in the green for economics, human capital and governance. On the index, it ranked 528th.
Kochi ranked 521st globally and received green scores in the aspects of economics and governance.
Chennai was in the green for economics, human capital and governance. The Tamil Nadu capital ranked 472nd globally.
Mumbai, the financial hub of the country, ranked 427th globally and received good scores in fields of economics, human capital and governance.
Bangalore, the IT Hub of the country, may have recorded poor scores for the quality of life, but did well in the fields of economics, governance and human capital.
The national capital, at 350, became the highest ranked Indian city, with an excellent human capital score and good scores in economics and governance.