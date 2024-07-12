Closest Black Hole To Earth Discovered? NASA’s Hubble Makes Surprising Find

Outlook Web Desk

Hubble Finds Evidence For Black Hole

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has detected evidence for a rare intermediate-mass black hole in the globular cluster Omega Centauri.

NASA

What Is Omega Centauri

Located about 15,000 light-years away, Omega Centauri is the largest globular cluster in the Milky Way galaxy.

NASA

Detection Method Used

Hubble detected the black hole by observing the motion of stars near the cluster's centre, which suggested a massive, unseen object was pulling on them.

NASA

Stellar Motions

The stars' motions revealed a consistent pattern, indicating a heavy object was present, which is likely an intermediate-mass black hole.

NASA

Massive Object

The data suggest the object has a mass of approximately 40,000 times that of the sun, making it an intermediate-mass black hole.

NASA

Missing Link

Intermediate-mass black holes (IMBHs) are the "missing link" in black hole evolution, connecting small and supermassive black holes. Only a few IMBH candidates have been discovered so far.

NASA

Intermediate Black Hole Mass

Intermediate-mass black holes have masses between 100 and 100,000 times that of the sun, making them harder to detect than smaller or larger black holes.

NASA

Rare Find

This discovery is important, as intermediate-mass black holes are rare and difficult to detect, making this one of the few confirmed cases.

NASA

Closest Black Hole

If confirmed, the IMBH in Omega Centauri would be the closest known black hole to Earth, at a distance of 17,000 light-years.

NASA

Extreme Environments 

Black holes are one of the most extreme environments humans are aware of, and so they are a testing ground for the laws of physics and our understanding of how the Universe works.

NASA