Outlook Web Desk
Speaking of the size of the asteroid, it said, “The preliminary observations described in the exercise, however, were not sufficient to precisely determine the asteroid’s size, composition, and long-term trajectory."
The hypothetical experiment is known as the fifth biennial Planetary Defense Interagency Tabletop Exercise.
According to NASA, the experiment was organised by the Planetary Defense Coordination Office in association with FEMA, U.S. Department of State Office of Space Affairs.
NASA mentioned that the purpose of the experiment was to evaluate the nation's preparedness in case of a threatening asteroid or comet-related situation.
Earth's limited capability to deflect an incoming asteroid in short notice is the most crucial drawback. Technologies including kinetic impactors or nuclear devices require years for development and testing.
NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory earlier mentioned that two asteroids would pass near Earth on June 25. As per the prediction, Asteroid 2024 LO5 and Asteroid 2024 were the two to pass by.
On June 27, two asteroid named Asteroid 2019 NJ and Asteroid 415029 (2011 UL21) are expected to come closer to planet Earth.