Nalanda University: From Ruins To New Campus | A Tour

Outlook Web Desk

Nalanda University: PM Inaugurates New Campus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University at Rajgir in Bihar

Govt

Nalanda University

The educational institute was established through the Nalanda University Act in 2010 and it started functioning in 2014

Govt

Nalanda University Campus Inauguration

Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were also present on the occasion

PTI

PM Visits Nalanda Mahavihara

Before inaugurating the new campus, Modi visited the ‘Nalanda Mahavihara’, a UNESCO world heritage site located close to the varsity. Nalanda University was established to emulate the ancient university 'Nalanda Mahavihara'

PTI

Ancient Nalanda University

The ancient Nalanda University, which existed since the fifth century, attracted students from all over the world.

PTI

Nalanda University: Flourished For 800 Yrs

The ancient Nalanda University flourished for 800 years before being destroyed by invaders in the 12th century, according to experts

PTI

First Residential University Of World

Nalanda is believed to be the first residential university of the world founded at Nalanda by the magnanimity of Emperor Kumaragupta in 427CE

PTI

'Symbol Of Academic Heritage'

PM Modi said "Nalanda is a symbol of India's academic heritage and vibrant cultural exchange. It is not just a renaissance of India's past, but the heritage of many countries are linked to this place”

Govt

Modi's Big Plan For India

The prime minister said he wants India to become a global hub for knowledge and education. On an average, one university has come up in the country every week in the last 10 years, PM Modi said

Govt

Flagship Project of MEA

Designated as an Institute of National Importance (INI) and excellence, Nalanda University is the flagship project of the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India

PTI