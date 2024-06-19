Nalanda University: From Ruins To New Campus | A Tour

Outlook Web Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University at Rajgir in Bihar
The educational institute was established through the Nalanda University Act in 2010 and it started functioning in 2014
Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were also present on the occasion
Before inaugurating the new campus, Modi visited the ‘Nalanda Mahavihara’, a UNESCO world heritage site located close to the varsity. Nalanda University was established to emulate the ancient university 'Nalanda Mahavihara'
The ancient Nalanda University, which existed since the fifth century, attracted students from all over the world.
The ancient Nalanda University flourished for 800 years before being destroyed by invaders in the 12th century, according to experts
Nalanda is believed to be the first residential university of the world founded at Nalanda by the magnanimity of Emperor Kumaragupta in 427CE
PM Modi said "Nalanda is a symbol of India's academic heritage and vibrant cultural exchange. It is not just a renaissance of India's past, but the heritage of many countries are linked to this place”
The prime minister said he wants India to become a global hub for knowledge and education. On an average, one university has come up in the country every week in the last 10 years, PM Modi said
Designated as an Institute of National Importance (INI) and excellence, Nalanda University is the flagship project of the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India