As #Melodi Goes Viral, Here's A Look At India-Italy Ties, Facts On Italian PM Meloni

Outlook Web Desk
Italy Prime Minister Meloni, whose camaraderie with Narendra Modi is popular on social media with the hashtag 'Melodi', gave new content to netizens with her selfie video with the Indian PM she posted on Instagram
"Hello from Melodi team", said Meloni as PM Modi could be seen in splits in the video taken at the G7 summit in Italy. #Melodi is a popular social media trend over the bonhomie two prime ministers - Italy's Meloni and India's Modi
Political relations between India and Italy were established in 1947. There has been a regular exchange of visits at political and official levels between both countries
Over the past few years there have been several visits at the Prime Ministerial level, EAM level, Commerce Minister, Agriculture Minister, Health and so on, with several MoUs being signed during these visits
Giorgia Meloni, born January 15, 1977, in Rome, is a populist Italian politician who cofounded and leads the Brothers of Italy party
As per britannica.com, Meloni’s father left her family when she was a child, and Meloni was raised by her mother in the working-class neighborhood of Garbatella in central Rome
Giorgia Meloni is the first woman to serve as prime minister of Italy. On 2-3 March 2023, PM Meloni paid her first ever state visit to India following her victory in the Italian general elections in September 2022
Meloni is known to have directed the Brothers of Italy to refrain from making extreme statements or referencing fascism ahead of the elections. She banned the use of the so-called “Roman salute,” a gesture that was nearly identical to the “Hitler salute”
Meloni is Italy’s first female prime minister and leads Italy’s first far-right government since World War II
PM Modi and Italy's Meloni met on Friday towards the end of former's day-long visit to Apulia, southern Italy, during which he thanked his Italian counterpart for the invitation to attend the G7 Summit
A Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) readout of the meeting said the leaders committed to fulfil their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific and also discussed the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC)