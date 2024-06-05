Lok Sabha Election Results: How The Sports Stars Fared In The Dance Of Democracy

Uzma Fatima
The former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan who originally hails from Gujarat, defeated the five-time Congress MP and incumbent leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in West Bengal's Bahrampur constituency by over 85,000 votes.
Yusuf Pathan is the former Indian batsman who played a crucial role in India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 Cricket World Cup Victory. He also played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League and helped the team clinch trophy in 2014.
The former cricketer Kirti Azad, who was a part of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team, made a strong comeback in politics beating West Bengal BJP heavyweight Dilip Ghosh from Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency by a margin of 1,37,981 votes.
Jhajhariya contesting for the first time with BJP, lost the lok sabha election contest for the seat of Churu, Rajasthan by 72,737 votes to Congress' Rahul Kaswan.
Devendra Jhajharia is the former Indian para-athlete. He has won two Paralympic gold medals in javelin throw
The legendary former hockey captain Dilip Tirkey contesting with BJD conceded defeats in Sundargarh, Odisha against BJP heavyweight and former Union minister Jual Oram.
Another big gun from the sports world is Prasun Banarjee, the former football captain, who participating on a TMC ticket for Howrah (West Bengal) seat won by 1.69 lakh votes.