IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: SRK Poses For Fans After KKR Thrash SRH To Walk Into Final

Gaurav Thakur

SRK, Suhana, AbRam On Ground

Shah Rukh Khan came out on the ground with daughter Suhana and son AbRam to celebrate KKR's entry into IPL 2024 final.

AP

The Big Day

It was a big day in Ahmedabad with the top 2 teams from the league stage facing each other with a spot in final at stake.

X/@IPL

No 'Head'start For SRH

Travis Head's stumps were shattered on the second ball of the match as Mitchell Starc rose to the ocassion.

X@IPL

Dream Starc

Mitchell Starc chose the right moment to return to form taking three wickets in the powerplay.

X/@IPL

Tripathi Flows Against Flow

Even with wickets falling, Rahul Tripathi kept going and brought up his fifty in no time before getting run out.

AP

Wickets Galore

No KKR bowler went wicketless with Starc taking 3 and Chakravarthy 2 as SRH were stopped at just 159 all out.

AP

Iyers Fly Higher

The two Iyers, Venkatesh and Shreyas, smashed quickfire fifties to end the chase in only 13.2 overs and take KKR to final.

AP

SRH To Get Second Chance

SRH will now head to Chennai for Qualifier 2 where they will face either RCB or RR in the battle for the last spot in final.

AP

KKR - A Cut Above

KKR continued their IPL 2024 domination and will now enter their fourth IPL final with an eye on their third trophy.

AP

SRK Sends Fans Home Happy

Shah Rukh Khan greeted the fans who came to watch the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to send them home happy.

PTI