Gaurav Thakur
Shah Rukh Khan came out on the ground with daughter Suhana and son AbRam to celebrate KKR's entry into IPL 2024 final.
It was a big day in Ahmedabad with the top 2 teams from the league stage facing each other with a spot in final at stake.
Travis Head's stumps were shattered on the second ball of the match as Mitchell Starc rose to the ocassion.
Mitchell Starc chose the right moment to return to form taking three wickets in the powerplay.
Even with wickets falling, Rahul Tripathi kept going and brought up his fifty in no time before getting run out.
No KKR bowler went wicketless with Starc taking 3 and Chakravarthy 2 as SRH were stopped at just 159 all out.
The two Iyers, Venkatesh and Shreyas, smashed quickfire fifties to end the chase in only 13.2 overs and take KKR to final.
SRH will now head to Chennai for Qualifier 2 where they will face either RCB or RR in the battle for the last spot in final.
KKR continued their IPL 2024 domination and will now enter their fourth IPL final with an eye on their third trophy.
Shah Rukh Khan greeted the fans who came to watch the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to send them home happy.