Israel's Military Strength And Its Famed Iron Dome

Outlook Web Desk
Israel faces a revenge fury from its rival countries such as Lebanon and Iran after killings of some big names of proxies, some of which the Israeli military and intelligence has claimed responsibility for and some it has been blamed for
Israel's Defense Forces - comprising Air Force, Navy and ground forces - are known to be one of the most equipped militaries across the globe. Israel's military capabilities have been tested time and again with its rivals launching drone and missle attacks
At the forefront of Israel's defence setup is the famed Iron Dome, designed to intercept defeat Very Short Range (VSHORAD), as well as rocket, artillery and mortar (C-RAM) threats, aircraft, helicopters, UAVs, PGMs, and cruise missiles, for land and naval air defense in all weather conditions for Israel.
On Sunday morning, the Iron Dome system of Israel intercepted a barrage of missiles shot from Lebanon. It has been captured on camera intercepting and destroying missiles multiple times, particularly since the Israel-Hamas war began after Oct 7 massacre in Israeli Israeli territories
Of the 145 countries considered for the Global Firepower (GFP) annual defense review, Israel ranks 17th in the list of global military powers
Since the start of the war in Gaza, which was triggered by Palestenian militant group Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack into Israel, the Israeli military has uncovered a network of underground tunnels in Gaza allegedly used for smuggling and warfare.
The total manpower of Israel military is a little over nine lakh, with over five lakh Army personnel, over 89,000 air force personnel and more than 19,000 Navy personnel, as per GBF's 2024 data
Israel has one of the world's best militaries and an extensive multi-tiered missile defense system, and it is backed by a US-led coalition that helped it shoot down hundreds of missiles and drones fired from Iran earlier this year. The US military has been building up its forces across the region in recent weeks
Israel military has a total of 1,370 tanks in stock and 67 total naval assets, which include seven corvettes, five submarines and 45 patrol vessels, as per GBF. Israel's Navy does not have aurcraft carriers
Israel is known for flaunting its military prowess on its social media handles, sharing visuals of its defence forces targeting and striking what it calls are enemy targets