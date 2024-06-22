Dead Bodies, Debris, Wrecked Homes: The Aftermath Of Israel's Attacks On Shati And Tuffah

Outlook Web Desk

Death Toll

At least 42 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on two densely populated locations in Gaza City.

AP

Strikes Hit Shati And Tuffah

The strikes hit the al-Shati refugee camp, known as Beach camp, and the al-Tuffah district, which were both struck by many explosions.

X/@wafa_gaza

Scenes Of Destruction

Footage shared by social media users showed a scene of substantial destruction in al-Shati, streets thick with dust and smoke and a rising column of smoke.

X

Wrecked Homes, Blasted Walls, Debris 

Another footage showed dozens of Palestinians rushing out to search for victims amid the destroyed houses. The footage showed wrecked homes, blasted walls, and debris and dust filling the street in al-Shati refugee camp.

X/@wafa_gaza

‘Total Lawlessness’ In Gaza

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an immediate ceasefire, citing "total lawlessness" and "chaos" in Gaza, which is preventing the distribution of desperately needed humanitarian aid.

AP

High School Exams Begin In Gaza

High school exams for the current academic year have begun in gaza at a time when more than 800,000 students from various educational levels in the besieged coastal enclave are deprived of their right to education.

AP

Gaza In Ruins

The war on Gaza has left it in ruins, killing more than 37,400 people, according to Palestinian health authorities, and left nearly the entire population homeless and destitute.

AP