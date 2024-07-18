Influencing At A Cost: Recent Social Media Star Deaths Spark Debate

26-Year-Old Travel Influencer Dies

Aanvi Kamdar, a travel influencer on Instangram, died after falling into a gorge in Raigad.

What Happened To Aanvi?

The CA-turned-influencer had gone near the Kumbhe Waterfall for a monsoon outing with friends. She fell into the gorge while filming a video for Instagram.

Influencer's Death Sparks Debate

The death of Aanvi and other social media influencers has sparked a debate across India and the globe and the impact social media has had on young lives. Here is a list of influencers who died in tragic incidents, all while filming content.

Agastay Chauhan

In May 2023, social media influencer and college student from Dehradun Agastay Chauhan. Chauhan was riding his bike with a friend when he met with an accident on the Yamuna Expressway. As per cops, the student allegedly tried to touch the 300kmph mark.

Justyn Vicky

Justyn Vicky, an Indonesia fitness influencer on Instagram died in a freak accident in July 2023. The 33-year-old influencer tried to squat-press 210kg but failed to complete the lift.

Landy Parraga Goyburo

In April 2024, an Ecuadorian beauty influencer was murdered at a restaurant after her location was revealed in an Instagram story.

Rylo Huncho

17-year-old teenager rapper Rylo Huncho accidentally shot himself to death while filming for Instagram. The incident, which was caught live, shaowed the teen singing into the camera while dancing with a pistol in his hand.

Family Of 7 Swept Away In Lonavala

Earlier this year, a family of seven was swept away in a waterfall in Maharashtra's Lonavala while taking a selfie near a waterfall.

Danish Zehen

Ace Of Space star died in 2018 in a car accident. Hours before the tragic accident, the influencer was seen filming a video of himself singing a Punjabi song while leaving a Wedding ceremony.

