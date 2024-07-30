India’s Luxurious Trains And How Much It Costs To Ride Them

Outlook Web Desk
Palace On Wheels
The Deccan Odyssey
The Golden Chariot
Royal Rajasthan On Wheels
Maharajas’ Express
The original luxury train in India was once rode by the Nizams of Hyderabad and the kings of princely states of Rajputana, Gujarat and others. Today, this premium train has retained its regal extravagance, and takes travellers through the heart of Rajasthan.
This luxurious train starts its journey from Jaipur. Prices start from USD 575 (INR price) and go up to USD 770 (INR price), as per Indian Railways.
This 5-star luxurious train boasts of opulently designed cabins, while taking travelers across various routes starting from Mumbai and Delhi. This train is designed to reflect the lives of Maharajas in the 16th century.
This luxurious train is equipped with multiple facilities including multi-cuisine restaurants along with many other state-of-the-art facilities. The trains starts from Mumbai or Delhi. Price starts from USD 315 (INR price) and goes upto USD 950(INR price), as per Indian Railways.
The Golden Chariot travels to a number of World Heritage Sites, making its way through the most beautiful natural wonders the country has to offer. The train has 11 guest cabins, named after ruling dynasties which are intricately designed with elegant Mysore style furniture.
This luxurious train has charming ambience as it begins its journey from Bangalore. Price starts from USD 440 (INR price) and goes upto 831 USD (INR price), as per Indian Railways.
This luxurious train represents the Rajput culture of valour and hospitality. It traverses through many stunning palaces and fortresses built in the Rajputana region.
This luxurious train also greets travelers with traditional Rajasthani music before it begins its journey from Delhi. Price starts from USD 590 (INR price) and goes upto USD 1600 (INR price), as per Indian Railways.
This luxurious train offers travelers grandeur and ambience of a five-start hotel. Price starts from USD 2700 (INR price) and goes upto USD 22000 (INR price), as per Indian Railways.