Indian Railways: 1st Bullet Train, Vande Metro & More To Come

Outlook Web Desk
Many of the latest projects of the Indian Railways projects are set to make transformational changes to the nation's infrastructure, including the first bulletin train and Vande Metro.
Indian Railways in 2022 released the proposed design of the re-developed New Delhi Railway Station, at an estimated cost of Rs 4,700 crore. The tender for this was floated in February 2024.
India's first bullet train -- on 508-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad HSR project -- will be on tracks in 2026, Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at Rising Bharat Summit.
Construction of India's first vertical-lift bridge in Pamban, connecting the nation's mainland with Rameswaram, is almost complete and will become operational soon.
India is likely to get its first Vande Bharat sleeper train in August this year, several media reports said. It is likely to run on the Delhi-Mumbai route via Gujarat.
The Indian Railways is reportedly expected to roll out 50 Amrit Bharat trains, previously called Vande Sadharan, in this financial year. These trains can run up to the speed of 250 kmph.
Indian Railways conducted a trial run of the high-speed CRS on the world's highest railway bridge, Chenab Bridge. Though a date has not been set for the opening, it will happen soon, officials said.
The trials for the first Vande Metro is likely to start this month, an official had told PTI. This project will transform the intra-city transport system in India.
Under the PM GatiShakti, the interim budget for 2024-25 announced the implementation of three Economic Railway Corridor, which will decongest rail routes and reduce carbon footprints.
The Railways authorities have also undertaken the redevelopment project of the CSMT Railway Station, Mumbai, at an estimated cost of RS 2,450 crore.