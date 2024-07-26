India At Paris Olympic Games: Who Are The Former Medal Winners

Outlook Sports Desk
Neeraj Chopra is the reigning Gold medal Olympic champion in Javelin Throw. At the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Neeraj Chopra became not only first Indian but also the first Asian athlete to win an Olympic gold medal in javelin.
The weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the Women's 49 kg event.
Chanu has won gold and silver medals at the World Championships in 2017 and 2022, respectively.
The shuttler PV Sindhu won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016 and a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
At the Rio Games 2016, Sindhu became the first Indian badminton player to reach the Olympic final. In her second consecutive appearance at the Olympics in Tokyo in 2020, she became the first-ever Indian woman to have two Olympic medals.
The boxer Lovlina Borgohain won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the women's welterweight event.
With that, she became only the third Indian boxer to win a medal at the Olympics. Borghain has also won gold at the World Championships in 2023 in middleweight and a silver medal at the Asian Games Hangzhou in the same category.
The Indian Men's National Hockey Team is the most successful team in Olympic history, having secured eight gold medals in 1928, 1932, 1936, 1948, 1952, 1956, 1964, and 1980.
The India Men's Hockey Team has also secured a silver medal in Rome 1960 and three bronze medals in Mexico City 1968, Munich 1972, and Tokyo 2020.