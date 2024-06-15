ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s: Which Teams Have Qualified, Who's Eliminated

Outlook Sports Desk
Australia led by Mitchell Marsh sealed their progress to the Super 8s with a dominant victory against Namibia. The Aussies had earlier defeated the likes of Oman and England to seal their qualification from Group B.
India booked their ticket for the Super 8 ticket after defeating USA to earn third straight win in the tournament. The Men In Blue had earlier defeated Ireland and Pakistan in their first two games.
The Proteas are the first team to qualify for the Super 8s after having won after having won their first three games in Group D. They defeated Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Bangladesh to qualify.
the Windies advanced to the next round with a 13-run victory against New Zealand in the 26th match. Earlier in the tournament, the co-hosts thrashed Uganda, and defeated Papua New Guinea.
The Afghans secured their spot in the Super Eights with 6 points from 3 matches and notably the highest NNR (+4.230). Rashid Khan and Co defeated Papua New Guinea by seven wickets in Trinidad.
The hosts United States of America qualified for Super Eight with 5 points after washout against Ireland.
As the United States Of America enter the Super 8 from Group A after India, team Pakistan faced elimination. Babar Azam's side has earned only 2 points from 3 matches.
With Afghanistan marching for the Super 8 after West Indies from group C, New Zealnd with only 2 points from 3 matches were handed elimination.
The other eliminated teams of 2024 T20 World Cup are:
Oman, Uganda, Sri Lanka, Papua New Gunia, Canada, Ireland, and Namibia
England, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Scotland are still in process. Some are waiting for rain and some for miracles.
England and Scotland are currently battling it out in Group B, while Bangladesh and Netherlands are still in contention from Group D.