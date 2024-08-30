Ambanis, Adanis And Who? Top 10 Richest Individuals And Families In India

Outlook Web Desk
Gautam Adani replaced Mukesh Ambani to become the richest Indian, as per the 2024 Hurun India Rich List. He is the founder and chairman of the Adani Group, which is involved in port operations and development.
Mukesh Ambani is the Managing Director and Chairman of Reliance Industries. He leads the company's diverse interests in energy, petrochemicals, and telecommunications.
Shiv Nadar is the proprietor of the HCL group. HCL boasts renowned clientele such as Cisco, Microsoft, and Boeing.
Cyrus Poonawalla is the primary beneficiary of the Serum Institute of India. Assisting him in its management is his son Adar. The institute is headquartered in Pune.
Dilip Shanghvi is the founder of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries. He is a prominent Indian business tycoon.
Kumar Birla leads the Aditya Birla Group. Apart from its involvement in the aluminium and cement sectors, the group also provides financial services.
The Hinduja family controls multinational conglomerate the Hinduja group with diverse interests. Gopichand Hinduja, who belongs to the second generation, took over as chairman after his older brother Srichand Hinduja died in May 2023.
Radhakishan Damani is the founder of Avenue Supermarts Limited, which runs almost 336 DMart stores in India.
The family's Wipro started out in 1945 by making cooking oil. Chairman Azim Premji abandoned his studies and took over the business when his father, Mohamed Hasham Premji, died in 1966.
Niraj Bajaj is the chairman of Bajaj Auto. He hails from the storied clan behind the 97-year-old Bajaj Group in India.