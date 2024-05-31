How To Ace The Summer Look To Perfection? Ananya Panday Gives Inspiration

Prateek Sur

Show-Stopping Red Gown

Ananya Panday looks lovely in a vibrant red bodycon gown, exuding confidence and charm. Her stylish style and effortless beauty distinguished her as a real fashion legend.

Ananya Panday Instagram

Each wardrobe decision demonstrates Ananya Panday’s great taste and tremendous personality. Her choice of clothes not only demonstrated her ability to pull off corseted shapes with ease, but also produced a lasting impact, sparking adoration and wonder among observers.

Ananya Panday Instagram

Fashion Statement In Metallics

Ananya Panday is seen wearing a metallic-fitted strapless corset top that gives off a strong and futuristic aura. She added an edge to her outfit by throwing a sleek black jacket over her shoulders.

Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday complemented her beautiful dress with free waves in her hair and a delicate yet seductive makeup look, easily displaying her fashion adaptability, confidence, and flawless taste.

Ananya Panday Instagram

Elegant Black & Golden Co-ord Set

Ananya Panday embodies timeless elegance as she enters the scene in a beautiful black and gold co-ord outfit, easily turning heads and igniting fashion trends.

Ananya Panday Instagram

With a touch of refinement and a dash of glamor, Ananya Panday’s faultless rendition of elegant elegance in this ensemble solidifies her role as a trailblazer, influencing fashion aficionados all around.

Ananya Panday Instagram

All-Black Bodycon Ensemble

Ananya Panday wears an all-black bodycon ensemble, including a strapless, tube-style dress with tie details that seamlessly blends traditional and modern aesthetics.

Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday complemented her attire with silver and diamond encrusted earrings and a ring, providing a touch of refinement.

Ananya Panday Instagram

Blush Pink Tweed Ensemble

Ananya Panday’s show ‘Call Me Bae’s poster depicts the actress sitting on luggage, clothed in a blush pink tweed jacket and little skirt with white, black, and red block designs. She accessorised with a striking red bow necklace, a red chain purse, sling-back shoes, and gold heart-shaped earrings set with ruby-red gemstones.

Ananya Panday Instagram

