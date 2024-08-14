History Of Navajo Code Talkers And Their 'Unbreakable' Code

Origins of code talkers 

Native Americans, including Cherokee, Comanche, and Osage, first used their languages as secure communication methods during World War I, starting with the 2nd Battle of the Somme.

Use of Native American languages as codes  

By the 1930s, several Native American languages were used for coded military communications. Despite Nazi attempts to decipher them, the complex Navajo language remained secure.

Navajo encryption concept 

In 1942, Philip Johnston, familiar with Navajo, proposed using it for secure military communication, leading to the US Marines adopting Navajo as a battlefield code.

Navajo code and its development

The initial Navajo code contained 211 words, expanding to 700 by 1945. It remains the only unbroken military code in modern history, due to its complexity and lack of an alphabet.

Challenges in learning Navajo code 

Limited qualified Navajo speakers and rigorous Marine training were challenges. Navajo recruits needed to master weapons, radio operations, and the newly developed codes.

Role in World War II 

Around 400 Navajo Code Talkers served in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Their secure communications were crucial, especially in battles like Guadalcanal and Okinawa.

Attempts to break code 

Japanese forces captured Navajo soldier Joe Kieyoomia, trying to extract code secrets. Despite torture, he couldn’t explain the code, which remained unbreakable throughout the war.

Island landings and Navajo code talkers

Navajo Code Talkers were instrumental in major Pacific landings. Their swift, accurate communication was vital, with one commander crediting them for victory at Iwo Jima.

Importance of tribal languages

The Navajo Code Talkers' success highlighted the importance of tribal languages in U.S. military history, helping to preserve these languages while contributing to the war effort.

Impact of Navajo code

The unbreakable Navajo code and its success have cemented the legacy of Code Talkers, showcasing the critical role of Native American languages in U.S. military strategy.

