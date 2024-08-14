Outlook International Desk
Native Americans, including Cherokee, Comanche, and Osage, first used their languages as secure communication methods during World War I, starting with the 2nd Battle of the Somme.
By the 1930s, several Native American languages were used for coded military communications. Despite Nazi attempts to decipher them, the complex Navajo language remained secure.
In 1942, Philip Johnston, familiar with Navajo, proposed using it for secure military communication, leading to the US Marines adopting Navajo as a battlefield code.
The initial Navajo code contained 211 words, expanding to 700 by 1945. It remains the only unbroken military code in modern history, due to its complexity and lack of an alphabet.
Limited qualified Navajo speakers and rigorous Marine training were challenges. Navajo recruits needed to master weapons, radio operations, and the newly developed codes.
Around 400 Navajo Code Talkers served in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Their secure communications were crucial, especially in battles like Guadalcanal and Okinawa.
Japanese forces captured Navajo soldier Joe Kieyoomia, trying to extract code secrets. Despite torture, he couldn’t explain the code, which remained unbreakable throughout the war.
Navajo Code Talkers were instrumental in major Pacific landings. Their swift, accurate communication was vital, with one commander crediting them for victory at Iwo Jima.
The Navajo Code Talkers' success highlighted the importance of tribal languages in U.S. military history, helping to preserve these languages while contributing to the war effort.
The unbreakable Navajo code and its success have cemented the legacy of Code Talkers, showcasing the critical role of Native American languages in U.S. military strategy.