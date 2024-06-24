Hajj: All About Holy Pilgrimage Of Muslims

Outlook Web Desk

Circumambulations Of The Kaaba

This is one of the very first rituals in Hajj, when the pilgrims have to circle around the Kaaba.

AP

Pilgrims Traverse Between The Hills Of Safa & Marwa

The pilgrims are supposed to traverse between the hills of Safa and Marwa.

AP

Scaling & Praying At Mount Arafat

The pilgrims are supposed to tread and later pray at the Mount Arafat.

AP

Symbolic Stoning Of Devil In Mina

The pilgrims are supposed to throw stones symbolically at devil in the valley of Mina.

AP

Hajj Held Between 8th & 13th Dates Of Islamic Calender

The pilgrimage is held on 8th and 13th dates of Islamic Calender.

AP

Hajj Comes 10 Or 11 days Earlier Than Previous Year

The lunar year of the Islamic calendar is 11 days shorter than the solar Gregorian year.

AP

This Year Heatwave Impacted Pilgrims During Hajj

In 2024, the pilgrims faced immense hardships due to heatwave in Saudia Arabia during Hajj.

AP

Hajj Dates Back To Time Of Prophet Ibrahim

Hajj as per Quran can be traced back to the time of Prophet Ibrahim, roughly 4000 years ago.

AP

Hajj This Year

This year, the Hajj pilgrimage took place from June 14 to 19.

AP