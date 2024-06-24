Hajj: All About Holy Pilgrimage Of Muslims

Outlook Web Desk
This is one of the very first rituals in Hajj, when the pilgrims have to circle around the Kaaba.
The pilgrims are supposed to traverse between the hills of Safa and Marwa.
The pilgrims are supposed to tread and later pray at the Mount Arafat.
The pilgrims are supposed to throw stones symbolically at devil in the valley of Mina.
The pilgrimage is held on 8th and 13th dates of Islamic Calender.
The lunar year of the Islamic calendar is 11 days shorter than the solar Gregorian year.
In 2024, the pilgrims faced immense hardships due to heatwave in Saudia Arabia during Hajj.
Hajj as per Quran can be traced back to the time of Prophet Ibrahim, roughly 4000 years ago.
This year, the Hajj pilgrimage took place from June 14 to 19.