Fossil Facts: Smaller 'Hobbits' Lived In Indonesia 7 Hundred Thousand Years Ago? | Questions Answered

Fossil Facts: Smaller 'Hobbits' Lived In Indonesia 7 Hundred Thousand Years Ago?

Outlook Web Desk

Hobbit Fossils In Indonesia

Scientists discovered 3.5 feet (1.07 metres) tall fossils of an early human species twenty years ago in an Indonesian island and accordingly decided to name them “hobbits”.

Hobbit fossil in Indonesia AP

Ancestors Were Even Smaller: Study

A recent study suggested that the ancestors of the hobbits were even slightly shorter.

“We did not expect that we would find smaller individuals from such an old site”, said the co-author Yousuke Kaifu of the University of Tokyo.

Fossil of the Hobbits' ancestors AP

About The Fossils

As per the study, the original hobbit fossils date back to between 60,000 and 100,000 years ago. The recently discovered fossils were found at a site called Mata Menge, about 45 miles from the cave where the first fossils were found in 2004.

Mata Menge site in Indonesia AP

Shorter Ancestors: About The Study

After studying a jawbone and teeth collected from the new site, the researchers suspected the earlier relatives could be shorter than the hobbits.

Hobbit fossil X/ @FossilHistory

Shorter Ancestors: Research Findings

Analysis of a tiny arm bone fragment and teeth suggested the ancestors were 2.4 inches shorter and existed 700,000 years ago. Back in 2004, the findings on hobbit fossils were also published in the Nature journal.

Study published in Nature magazine X/@FossilHistory

The Link Between Fossils

The striking similarities between the Mata Menge fossils and Homo erectus fossils from Java island strongly supports that Homo floresiensis (Hobbits) descended from that species, said the researchers.

Homo floresiensis fossil X/ @Evo_Explorer

Shorter Hobbits: The Debate

Since its discovery in 2004, researchers debated over how the hobbits evolved to be so small and where they fall in the human evolutionary story. They're thought to be among the last early human species to go extinct.

Hobbit fossil skull X/@FossilHistory

Hobbits: A Result Of Island Dwarfism

The concept of 'island dwarfism' tells that the modern human-sized Homo erectus first appeared around 1.9 million years ago and they reduced drastically in body size between about one million and 700,000 years ago.

Hobbit fossil skull and bone X/@nat_sciences_be

Shorter Hobbits: Many Questions Unanswered

However, the scientists are still in search of answers to many unanswered questions regarding shrinking of the hobbits from their primitive human predecessor.

Hobbit fossil site in Indonesia AP

More Research Needed

According to the experts, further research and fossils are needed to pinpoint the hobbits' place in human evolution.

Hobbit fossil skull X/@FilmyWarG