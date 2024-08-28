Food Labels You Must Know Before Buying Any Product

Outlook International Desk

Double-Stuffed 

Cookies labeled "double-stuffed" often mean double the filling and double the sugar. This can lead to excessive sugar intake, so consider choosing regular cookies instead for a healthier option.

Representative image | Pinterest

Baked 

"Baked" potato chips might seem healthier, but they can still be high in sodium. Don’t assume baked equals healthy—always check nutrition labels to avoid chips that are excessively salty.

Representative image | Pinterest

Frosted 

Baked goods labeled "frosted" are usually packed with extra sugar due to the icing. For a less sugary treat, choose plain versions of pastries or baked goods.Representative image

Representative image | Pinterest

Battered 

Chicken tenders or fish sticks that are "battered" or "beer battered" might taste great but are usually higher in unhealthy fats and calories. Look for alternatives that are less processed.

Representative image | Pinterest

Meat Lovers 

Frozen pizzas labeled "meat lovers" are typically topped with multiple meats like pepperoni and bacon, resulting in higher sodium and fat content. Opt for veggie-topped pizzas to reduce these unhealthy levels.

Representative image | Pinterest

Triple or Five Cheese 

Boxed pasta options labeled "triple cheese" or "five cheese" are often higher in calories and sodium. Opt for the classic version to avoid extra calories and sodium overload.

Representative image | Pinterest

Share/Party Size 

"Share" or "party size" candy bags can lead to overindulgence if not consumed mindfully. Opt for smaller portions or divide larger bags to avoid eating too much added sugar at once.

Representative image | Pinterest

Light/Smart Choice 

Foods labeled as "light" or "smart choice" often have hidden unhealthy ingredients to compensate for lower calories. Always check the full nutrition label to ensure it’s truly a better option.

Representative image | Pinterest

6 Easy Ways To Cut Down On Sugar

Read More