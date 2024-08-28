Food Labels You Must Know Before Buying Any Product

Outlook International Desk
Cookies labeled "double-stuffed" often mean double the filling and double the sugar. This can lead to excessive sugar intake, so consider choosing regular cookies instead for a healthier option.
"Baked" potato chips might seem healthier, but they can still be high in sodium. Don’t assume baked equals healthy—always check nutrition labels to avoid chips that are excessively salty.
Baked goods labeled "frosted" are usually packed with extra sugar due to the icing. For a less sugary treat, choose plain versions of pastries or baked goods.
Chicken tenders or fish sticks that are "battered" or "beer battered" might taste great but are usually higher in unhealthy fats and calories. Look for alternatives that are less processed.
Frozen pizzas labeled "meat lovers" are typically topped with multiple meats like pepperoni and bacon, resulting in higher sodium and fat content. Opt for veggie-topped pizzas to reduce these unhealthy levels.
Boxed pasta options labeled "triple cheese" or "five cheese" are often higher in calories and sodium. Opt for the classic version to avoid extra calories and sodium overload.
"Share" or "party size" candy bags can lead to overindulgence if not consumed mindfully. Opt for smaller portions or divide larger bags to avoid eating too much added sugar at once.
Foods labeled as "light" or "smart choice" often have hidden unhealthy ingredients to compensate for lower calories. Always check the full nutrition label to ensure it’s truly a better option.