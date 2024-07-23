Finance Ministers Holding Distinction Of Maximum Budget Presentations | List

Outlook Web Desk
Here is the list of Finance Ministers who have the distinction of presenting maximum budgets for the country.
After becoming Finance Minister in 2019 for the first time, Sitharaman has now presented the budget seven times.
Desai besides being the country’s ex-Prime Minister also holds the distinction of most budget presentations as Finance Minister. As FM he has presented the country’s Budget 10 times.
Chidambaram holds the distinction of presenting the country’s budget for nine times as Finance Minister.
Former President Mukherjee holds the distinction of 8 budget presentations during his career as the country’s Finance Minister.
A former bureaucrat, Deshmukh has presented the country’s budget for seven times during his career as Finance Minister.
An acclaimed economist, Singh holds the distinction of presenting the country’s budget for six times during his career as Finance Minister.
Chavan holds the distinction of presenting the country’s budget for five times during his career.
Former Prime Minister Singh holds the distinction of presenting the country’s budget for two times during his career as Finance Minister.