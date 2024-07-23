Finance Ministers Holding Distinction Of Maximum Budget Presentations | List

List Of Finance Ministers With Maximum Budget Presentations

Here is the list of Finance Ministers who have the distinction of presenting maximum budgets for the country.

Nirmala Sitharaman

After becoming Finance Minister in 2019 for the first time, Sitharaman has now presented the budget seven times.

Morarji Desai

Desai besides being the country’s ex-Prime Minister also holds the distinction of most budget presentations as Finance Minister. As FM he has presented the country’s Budget 10 times.

P Chidambaram

Chidambaram holds the distinction of presenting the country’s budget for nine times as Finance Minister.

Pranab Mukherjee

Former President Mukherjee holds the distinction of 8 budget presentations during his career as the country’s Finance Minister.

CD Deshmukh

A former bureaucrat, Deshmukh has presented the country’s budget for seven times during his career as Finance Minister.

Manmohan Singh

An acclaimed economist, Singh holds the distinction of presenting the country’s budget for six times during his career as Finance Minister.

YB Chavan

Chavan holds the distinction of presenting the country’s budget for five times during his career.

VP Singh

Former Prime Minister Singh holds the distinction of presenting the country’s budget for two times during his career as Finance Minister.

