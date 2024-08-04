Elon Musk And Beyoncé Picks Side: Kamala Or Trump—Who's Got the Star Power?

Trisha Majumder
The US Presidential elections are scheduled to take place in November this year. Public figures including Elon Musk, Beyonce, George Clooney have publicly endorsed their politicians of their choice, lets have a look at that!
Actor George Clooney, who had previously urged Biden to withdraw from the race, showed his support for Vice President Harris. Clooney has been a major Democratic fundraiser and he promised to "do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris".
Former pro wrestler Hulk Hogan ripped off his shirt on stage recently at the Republican National Convention to show a Trump-Vance campaign shirt underneath. He called Trump his "hero" and the "greatest president of the United States."
Beyoncé subtly endorsed Harris by allowing her song "Freedom" to be used during Harris’s visit to her campaign headquarters. CNN confirmed that Beyoncé approved the use of the song just hours before Harris’s appearance. Three days later, Harris featured the song in her first campaign video.
Musician Kid Rock, a known supporter of Trump, updated his song "American Bad Ass" with references to Trump at an Republican National Convention event recently.
John Legend expressed gratitude to Mr. Biden for his "grace and patriotism" in stepping aside for the country's benefit. On social media, Legend shared his readiness to oppose Trump's Project 2025 and support Kamala Harris for President. "She's ready for this fight and I'm excited to help her in any way I can," he wrote.
Elon Musk started to gather support for Donald Trump’s second presidency privately long before he tweeted his public endorsement on July 14 where he shared the video of Trump's Milwaukee rally and wrote, "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery".
Barbra Streisand in a recent post on X endorsed Harris for 2024 elections. She called Trump a 'pathological liar' and continued to say, “Kamala Harris will continue Joe Biden’s work and will be a great president.”
Rapper Lil Pump shared a selfie with Trump on X and captioned it, "Kamala Harris isn’t even black… she’s Indian. She locked up over 1,500 people for weed related crimes and then laughed about it years later. The worst VP in American History. Trump 2024"
Demi Lovato shared Biden’s endorsement of Harris on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Let’s do this!!” and she also shared a photo with her.