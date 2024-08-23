Diamond League 2024: Meet The Track And Field Winners Of Lausanne

Jagdish Yadav

Duplantis Shines Again!

Armand Duplantis jumped 6.00m to win the city pole vault competition in the Lausanne Diamond League meeting a week and a half after setting the world record at the Paris 2024 Games.

AP Photo

So Close Emmanuel Wanyonyi!

The 20-year-old Kenyan runner Emmanuel Wanyonyi came agonizingly close to breaking David Rudisha's 800m world record but ultimately fell short.

AP Photo

Letsile Tebogo Wins 200m Race

Botswana's Letsile Tebogo finished the race in 19.64 seconds and won the 200m competition at Lausanne.

AP Photo

Long Jump Winner Miltiadis Tentoglou

Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou won the long jump with a leap of 8.06 metres.

X | Chiara Montesano

Yaroslava Mahuchikh Gets Women's High Jump

Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh claimed the women's high jump title with a clearance of 1.99 metres.

X | World Athletics

Jakob Ingebrigtsen Wins Men's 1500m

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen found redemption by beating USA's Cole Hocker in the 1500m.

AP Photo

Rasheed Broadbell Edges Out Grant Holloway

Jamaica's Rasheed Broadbell won the 110m hurdles by defeating the Olympic champion and three-time world gold medallist Grant Holloway.

X | Diamond League

Neeraj Chopra Finishes 2nd With Season Best Throw

Olympic silver-medallist, Neeraj Chopra finished second at Lausanne Diamond League meet with the season-best throw of 89.49m. Granada’s Anderson Peters bagged the top spot with a meet record of 90.61m.

X | Shyam Vasudevan

Mary Moraa Wins Women's 800m

Kenya's Mary Moraa won the women's 800m race during the World Athletics Diamond League meeting in Lausanne.

AP Photo

Femke Bol Wins Women's 400m Hurdles

Femke Bol of the Netherlands won the women's 400m hurdles at the World Athletics Diamond League meet in Lausanne.

AP Photo