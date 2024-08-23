Diamond League 2024: Meet The Track And Field Winners Of Lausanne

Jagdish Yadav
Armand Duplantis jumped 6.00m to win the city pole vault competition in the Lausanne Diamond League meeting a week and a half after setting the world record at the Paris 2024 Games.
The 20-year-old Kenyan runner Emmanuel Wanyonyi came agonizingly close to breaking David Rudisha's 800m world record but ultimately fell short.
Botswana's Letsile Tebogo finished the race in 19.64 seconds and won the 200m competition at Lausanne.
Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou won the long jump with a leap of 8.06 metres.
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh claimed the women's high jump title with a clearance of 1.99 metres.
Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen found redemption by beating USA's Cole Hocker in the 1500m.
Jamaica's Rasheed Broadbell won the 110m hurdles by defeating the Olympic champion and three-time world gold medallist Grant Holloway.
Olympic silver-medallist, Neeraj Chopra finished second at Lausanne Diamond League meet with the season-best throw of 89.49m. Granada’s Anderson Peters bagged the top spot with a meet record of 90.61m.
Kenya's Mary Moraa won the women's 800m race during the World Athletics Diamond League meeting in Lausanne.
Femke Bol of the Netherlands won the women's 400m hurdles at the World Athletics Diamond League meet in Lausanne.