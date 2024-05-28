Charles Leclerc F1 Journey: A Childhood Dream Come True

Outlook Sports Desk
The eight-year-old boy from Monaco, Monte Carlo, Charles Marc Hervé Perceval Leclerc (now 26) dreamt of becoming a Formula One driver. He started his karting career in 2005. After 8 years he completed his final year of Karting in 2013 finishing as runner-up in the CIK-FIA World KZ Championship, behind Max Verstappen.
Leclerc's father, Hervé Leclerc who was also a driver in Formula 3 during the 1980s and 1990s harbored dreams for his son following in his footsteps. He wanted to see Charles participate in Formula Two but just four days before Charles would feature in Baku 2017 F2 rounds, the father died at age 54, due to long illness.
The Marussia Ferrari driver Jules Bianchi, who tragically lost his life in a fatal crash during the Japanese Grand Prix in 2014, held the most important role in Charles Leclerc's life as his 'Godfather'. His death left Charles.....wounded forever!
Charles Leclerc debuted in F1 in 2018 with Alfa Romeo Sauber, a year later his dream continued inside the prestigious Scuderia Ferrari alongside four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel.
In the Bahrain Grand Prix 2019, Charles Leclerc secured the first-ever podium of his F1 career.
In 2019 driving alongside the four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, Charles Leclerc won his maiden Grand Prix in Belgium becoming the youngest winner of Ferrari in history. He also won the next race on the calendar, the Italian Grand Prix 2019.
After two winless years, Leclerc made a comeback in the 2022 Formula One season winning three races in - Bahrain, Australia, and Austria. At the Monza Grand Prix 2022, (Ferrari's home) Leclerc finished second on the podium. The celebration was a delight to the eyes.
The year 2023 was a setback in Leclerc's journey as he had to finish it without a single Grand Prix win. His teammate Carlos Sainz won the Singapore race - the sole win for Ferrari.
The first home win for Charles Leclerc came on the back of a battle between dream and curse. Despite having two pole starts previously he could not win the Monza Grand Prix due to unexpected disturbances on the track. Finally, in 2024, he won the street circuit race, Ferrari secured a 1-3 podium finish.
Carlos Sainz joined Ferrari in 2021 replacing Sebastian Vettel to drive alongside Charles who is committed to Ferrari till 2028. However, Sainz is leaving the team by the end of the 2024 season as the Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has signed a contract with the Italian manufacturer.
After the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix win Charles Leclerc has a total of 6 Grand Prix wins - all with Ferrari. He secured a total of 24 pole positions, 35 podiums and 9 fastest laps in his Formula One career so far.