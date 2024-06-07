Celebrity-Inspired Sarees That Will Make You Look Wow

Prateek Sur
Preity Zinta made head turns with her beautiful drape at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.
With an embellished drape that adorned pearls, and sequins, Preity Zinta looked gorgeous as she walked the red carpet.
If you go to Manjari Mishrra’s Instagram handle, in every other post she is seen in a saree, and she looks beautiful in each one of them.
This black block-printed cotton saree makes Manjari Mishrra look heavenly, and we are not exaggerating.
If you are a saree lover, this one from Manjari Mishrra is a must in your wardrobes.
Sumbul Touqeer is a fashionista, and there is no debate about it. She can pull off any look, but how graceful she looks in a saree.
This white saree with black polka dots looks wonderful on Sumbul Touqeer. And it is so versatile, you can easily drape it for day as well as night.
Shiwani Chakraborty, known for ‘Maati Se Bandhi Dor’, is also giving glamorous looks always. She draped a beautiful beige floral printed linen saree and looked so pretty, beating the heat in style.
Janhvi Kapoor is frequently seen in sarees. Recently, she was out and about promoting her movie, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’, and gave one stunning saree look after another.
But this one by Janhvi Kapoor is not to be missed: a white and maroon striped saree, it had cricket ball appliqué on the border. Different and interesting, right?