Celebrity-Inspired Sarees That Will Make You Look Wow

Prateek Sur

Ombré Pink Saree

Preity Zinta made head turns with her beautiful drape at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Preity Zinta Instagram

With an embellished drape that adorned pearls, and sequins, Preity Zinta looked gorgeous as she walked the red carpet.

Preity Zinta Instagram

Love For Black

If you go to Manjari Mishrra’s Instagram handle, in every other post she is seen in a saree, and she looks beautiful in each one of them.

Manjari Mishrra Instagram

This black block-printed cotton saree makes Manjari Mishrra look heavenly, and we are not exaggerating.

Manjari Mishrra Instagram

If you are a saree lover, this one from Manjari Mishrra is a must in your wardrobes.

Manjari Mishrra Instagram

Polka Dots

Sumbul Touqeer is a fashionista, and there is no debate about it. She can pull off any look, but how graceful she looks in a saree.

Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

This white saree with black polka dots looks wonderful on Sumbul Touqeer. And it is so versatile, you can easily drape it for day as well as night.

Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Going Beige

Shiwani Chakraborty, known for ‘Maati Se Bandhi Dor’, is also giving glamorous looks always. She draped a beautiful beige floral printed linen saree and looked so pretty, beating the heat in style.

Shiwani Chakraborty Instagram

Cricket Love

Janhvi Kapoor is frequently seen in sarees. Recently, she was out and about promoting her movie, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’, and gave one stunning saree look after another.

Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Cricket Love

But this one by Janhvi Kapoor is not to be missed: a white and maroon striped saree, it had cricket ball appliqué on the border. Different and interesting, right?

Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

