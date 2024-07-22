Can Corneal Damage Make One Blind? Queries Answered As Top TV Actor Injures Eye

Outlook Web Desk
Jasmin Bhasin Popular TV actor Jasmine Bhasin on Sunday informed she was doing better a day after a major eye injury scare that hit headlines
Jasmin Bhasin suffered corneal damage due to a mishap with the contact lenses she wore for an event on July 17, which severely affected her vision. Scary photos of her with bandages on both eyes went viral this weekend
Jasmin Bhasin said that after her eyes started paining due to the contact lenses, she went to a specialist late at night that day, who diagnosed her with corneal damage and placed bandages on her eyes
Jasmin Bhasin's eye injury scare sparked concerns and queries on the condition. According to Penn Medicine, corneal injury or damage refers to a wound to the cornea, the clear tissue covering the front of the eye that helps focus images on retina
Corneal damage can be caused from various sources such as abrasions, chemical injuries, problems with contact lenses and ultraviolet injuries. While Corneal damage mostly causes irritation and pain in the eye, if left untreated, it can lead to visual impairment
Blurred vision is a common sign of corneal damage, while eye pain or a burning sensation can also occur along with a sensation of something being in the eye. Light sensitivity, redness, swollen eyelids, and watery eyes are other symptoms that might suggest a corneal injury
It is always advised that medical help is sought whenever irritation in the eye does not go away in its own. Delaying medical intervention can lead to complications and worsen the condition
However, before seeking medical help for a corneal injury, one should not attempt to remove suspected objects stuck in the eye without professional assistance
Contact lenses must be worn after making sure they fit properly. The recommended cleaning and wearing schedule also must be followed while wearing contact lenses, which should always be handled with clean hands