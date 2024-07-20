Buck Moon: Male Deer, Apollo 11 & Guru Purnima | What's The Connection

Outlook Web Desk

WHAT IS BUCK MOON

People are making sure to witness July's full moon, which is also known as the Buck Moon. The name is in reference to male deer, who start growing new antlers in late spring.

Getty Images

WHEN CAN YOU SEE BUCK MOON

You can witness the illuminating the full moon, buck moon, this weekend. The star will be at its peak shine at 6:17 am ET on July 21 in the United States, which is around 3:47 pm IST.

Getty Images

WHERE DOES THE NAME COME FROM

According to NASA, the Algonquin tribes of the now northeastern United States called this full moon as the Buck Moon. Europeans call it the Hay Moon.

Getty Images

THE APOLLO 11 CONNECTION

The celestial event coincides with Apollo 11's moon landing anniversary, humanity's first time on the lunar surface. Though the full moon peaks on July 21, it appears on July 20 as well.

NASA

GURU PURNIMA

This full moon is celebrated as "Guru Purnima" in India, by Hindus, Buddhists and Jains. It is believed to be a time for clearing one's mind and honouring the guru by way of prayers.

Getty Images

CAPRICORNS: THE ASTROLOGY ANGLE

As per to ABC News, this full moon is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, which is an Earth sign. These signs can tap their energy by involving nature in it.

Getty Images

THUNDER MOON

The Buck Moon is also called as the Thunder Moon as thunderstorm and lightning also accompany the full moon during this time.

Thunder Moon from 2023 Getty Images

TIPS FROM NASA

Given the chances of inclement weather during the full moon, NASA has advised people to remain vigilant. "A good rule to follow is, if you hear thunder, you can be struck by lightning."

Getty Images

METEOR SHOWERS

According to NASA, as many as six meteor showers are predicted during this lunar cycle, including one of the best ones for Southern and Northern Hemisphere.

NASA

WHEN'S THE NEXT FULL MOON?

According to CBS News, the next full moon -- Sturgeon Moon -- will be seen on August 19. This will also be 2024's first supermoon.

Sturgeon Moon NASA