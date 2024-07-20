Buck Moon: Male Deer, Apollo 11 & Guru Purnima | What's The Connection

Outlook Web Desk
People are making sure to witness July's full moon, which is also known as the Buck Moon. The name is in reference to male deer, who start growing new antlers in late spring.
You can witness the illuminating the full moon, buck moon, this weekend. The star will be at its peak shine at 6:17 am ET on July 21 in the United States, which is around 3:47 pm IST.
According to NASA, the Algonquin tribes of the now northeastern United States called this full moon as the Buck Moon. Europeans call it the Hay Moon.
The celestial event coincides with Apollo 11's moon landing anniversary, humanity's first time on the lunar surface. Though the full moon peaks on July 21, it appears on July 20 as well.
This full moon is celebrated as "Guru Purnima" in India, by Hindus, Buddhists and Jains. It is believed to be a time for clearing one's mind and honouring the guru by way of prayers.
As per to ABC News, this full moon is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, which is an Earth sign. These signs can tap their energy by involving nature in it.
The Buck Moon is also called as the Thunder Moon as thunderstorm and lightning also accompany the full moon during this time.
Given the chances of inclement weather during the full moon, NASA has advised people to remain vigilant. "A good rule to follow is, if you hear thunder, you can be struck by lightning."
According to NASA, as many as six meteor showers are predicted during this lunar cycle, including one of the best ones for Southern and Northern Hemisphere.
According to CBS News, the next full moon -- Sturgeon Moon -- will be seen on August 19. This will also be 2024's first supermoon.