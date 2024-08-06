As Israel-Iran War Threat Looms, A Look Back At History's Deadliest Conflicts

Outlook Web Desk
World War II - the 1939 to 1945 - involving the Allies and the Axis powers, caused over 70 million deaths. It included the genocide of the Jewish people and led to more than 50 million civilian deaths
Between 1937 and 1945, the Second Sino-Japanese War between China and Japan resulted in 25 million civilian deaths and over four million military deaths.
The transition war from the Ming to the Qing Dynasty lasted from 1618 to 1683, causing 25 million deaths. It started as a small rebellion but grew into one of China's deadliest conflicts.
From 1850 to 1864, the Taiping Rebellion in China saw the Qing Dynasty battle the Taiping Heavenly Kingdom. It resulted in 20-30 million deaths
Fought from 1914 to 1918 between the Allies and the Central Powers, World War I caused around 18 million deaths, including 11 million military personnel and seven million civilians
The An Lushan Rebellion against the Tang Dynasty of China from 755 to 763 AD led to about 36 million deaths, significantly reducing the empire's population
This 19th-century war in China was between the Hans and the Huis during the Qing Dynasty. It caused about 20 million deaths, mainly due to famine and migration.
The Russian Civil War, from 1917 to 1922, occurred after the Russian Revolutions. It involved the Red Army and the White Army, resulting in over nine 9 million deaths, mostly civilians
From 1927 to 1950, the Chinese Civil War was fought between the Kuomintang government and the Communist Party of China. It led to over 8 million deaths.
In the Napoleonic Wars (1803-1815) the French Empire and its allies were pitted against a coalition of European powers. The Napoleonic Wars refers to a series of conflicts between the French Empire and the coalitions that fought it: the War of the Third Coalition, the Fourth, the Fifth, the Sixth and the Seventh and final coalition. It is estimated that around 3.5-6 million people were killed as a direct or indirect result of the war