As Israel-Iran War Threat Looms, A Look Back At History's Deadliest Conflicts

Napoleonic Wars

In the Napoleonic Wars (1803-1815) the French Empire and its allies were pitted against a coalition of European powers. The Napoleonic Wars refers to a series of conflicts between the French Empire and the coalitions that fought it: the War of the Third Coalition, the Fourth, the Fifth, the Sixth and the Seventh and final coalition. It is estimated that around 3.5-6 million people were killed as a direct or indirect result of the war