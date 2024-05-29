As Humans, And Even Animals Face Heatwave Fury, Take A Look At India's 10 Hottest Cities

Asmita Ravi Shankar

1. RAJASTHAN

Rajasthan's Churu was the hottest in the nation on Tuesday as the maximum temperature breached the 50 degrees Celsius mark.

2. NATIONAL CAPITAL TERRITORY OF DELHI

As temperature soared upto 49.9 degrees Celsius, everyone from kids to elders have begun covering their faces with scarves and umbrellas.

3. HARYANA

Haryana's Sirsa recorded the highest maximum at 49.5 degrees Celsius. With the heat, indulgence in iced, water-based condiments has increased.

4. UTTAR PRADESH

While waiting for some respite from the intensified heatwave, even animals have been enjoying some splish-splash during the day.

5. MADHYA PRADESH

Among several other precautionary measures issued for tackling the heat, the public has been asked to consume a lot of water and ORS.

6. JHARKHAND

As Daltonganj district recorded a high of 47.5 degrees Celsius, the kids decided to dive into some relief at a water body in the city.

7. PUNJAB

Though cold drinks, ice creams are a good option, but just like a 'Jab We Met' dialogue, nothing works the way water does, no?

8. BIHAR

Finding a shade in a scorching hot weather in the city, where the maximum temperature soared to 47 degrees Celsius, is indeed a task.

9. CHHATTISGARH

Mungeli was the hottest at 47 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Sitting under fans, in front of coolers and air conditioners have become a go-to option.

10. ODISHA

Boudh recorded the maximum at 45.9°C, with heatwave conditions likely to further intensify. Animals to humans, it's the same for all.

