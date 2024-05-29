As Humans, And Even Animals Face Heatwave Fury, Take A Look At India's 10 Hottest Cities

Asmita Ravi Shankar
Rajasthan's Churu was the hottest in the nation on Tuesday as the maximum temperature breached the 50 degrees Celsius mark.
As temperature soared upto 49.9 degrees Celsius, everyone from kids to elders have begun covering their faces with scarves and umbrellas.
Haryana's Sirsa recorded the highest maximum at 49.5 degrees Celsius. With the heat, indulgence in iced, water-based condiments has increased.
While waiting for some respite from the intensified heatwave, even animals have been enjoying some splish-splash during the day.
Among several other precautionary measures issued for tackling the heat, the public has been asked to consume a lot of water and ORS.
As Daltonganj district recorded a high of 47.5 degrees Celsius, the kids decided to dive into some relief at a water body in the city.
Though cold drinks, ice creams are a good option, but just like a 'Jab We Met' dialogue, nothing works the way water does, no?
Finding a shade in a scorching hot weather in the city, where the maximum temperature soared to 47 degrees Celsius, is indeed a task.
Mungeli was the hottest at 47 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Sitting under fans, in front of coolers and air conditioners have become a go-to option.
Boudh recorded the maximum at 45.9°C, with heatwave conditions likely to further intensify. Animals to humans, it's the same for all.