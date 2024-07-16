Amid Puja Khedkar Row, A Look At Some Controversial Bureaucrats

Outlook Web Desk
IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar's training in Maharashtra has been put on hold amid a row over her selection in the civil services exam. Khedkar is under the scanner for allegedly forging disability certificates to clear the Civil Services examination. Besides, Khedkar is also facing allegation of using luxury private car with overhead red lamp.
Before Khedkar, there have been several other IAS officers marred with controversies. Here is the list:
Abhishek Singh is an officer from 2010 with an AIR-94. Singh was placed in quota-General (Locomotive Disability). However, his social media accounts show him working in movies, YouTube videos, working out inside gym and doing other activities that is difficult for people with locomotive disabilities.
Asif K Yusuf is a 2020-batch IAS officer under EWS quota. There is also allegation against Yusuf for using fake OBC NCL certificate.
Priyanhu Khati is a 2021-batch IAS officer under general (orthopedically handicapped) quota. There is allegation that Khati is completely fit and had obtained fake certificate for quota in Civil Services.
Beniwal, an IPS officer also got into Civil Services under EWS quota. Her father is also was also an IPS officer, and has himself been selected through the EWS quota. Many are bewildered how despite being the child of an IPS officer, Beniwal was selected under the EWS quota.
Khandelwal is a 2014 batch IAS officer who got into Civil Services under general (visually impaired) category. However, in the videos, Khandewal can be seen taking her driving test without wearing glasses
Khirwar is an IAS officer from 1994 batch officer under AGMUT cadre. He was shunted out of Delhi after it was claimed that athletes at the Thyagraj Stadium were being forced to finish their training early so that he could bring his dog to the facility for daily evening walk.
Dugga is also 1994 batch officer under AGMUT cadre like her husband Sanjeev Khirwar. She was also shunted out of Delhi after there was allegation against the couple of forcing athletes to finish their training early so that they could bring their dog to the facility for daily evening walk.