A Look At Prisoner Swaps Between Russia And The US

Outlook Web Desk

RUSSIA-US PRISONER SWAP

As many as 24 prisoners were freed as part of one of the biggest prisoner swap between Russia and the United States since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) with US President Joe Biden Getty Images

WHAT HAPPENS IN PRISONER SWAP

Basically, a deal is struck between two opposing sides in a conflict to exchange prisoners caught in war, hostage situations, etc.

Representative | Getty Images

1962: 'BRIDGE OF SPIES' EXCHANGE

A convicted Soviet spy, Rudolf Abel, was swapped for an American pilot, Francis Gary Powers on the Glienicke Bridge aka 'Bridge of Spies'.

Soviet spy Rudolf Abel | AP

1985: AGENT SWAP

A Polish former intelligence officer, Marian Zacharski, was swapped along with three other Eastern Bloc agents for 23 Westerners jailed for espionage.

Marian Zacharski | fbi.gov

1986: NATAN SHARANSKY

Soviet Jewish rebel Natan Sharansky, jailed for spying for the US, was swapped alongside three other Western spies for the Koechers (infiltrated CIA) and Soviet bloc spies.

Natan Sharansky | Getty Images

1986: JOURNALIST IN SWAP

A correspondent for a US media outlet, Nicholas Daniloff, was swapped in September for Gennadi Zakharov, an employee of the Soviet mission to the UN.

Nicholas Daniloff | Getty Images

2010: 10 SLEEPER AGENTS

In one of the mass prisoner swaps, ten Russian sleeper agents were exchanged for four prisoners held in Russia. A colonel of Russia's Military Intelligence Service, Sergei Skripal, was among the swapped.

Sergei Skripal | Getty Images

2022: TREVOR REED

A US Marine veteran, Trevor Reed, was released in April for a Russian pilot and aviation transport expert, Konstantin Yaroshenko who was in jail for smuggling drugs.

Trevor Reed | Getty Images

2022: US BASKETBALL STAR

In a high-stakes swap in December, US basketball star Brittney Griner was exchanged for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, Reuters reported.

Brittney Griner | Getty Images

2024: WSJ REPORTER, FORMER MARINE

WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich and former US Marine Paul Whelan were among the 24 prisoners freed in the biggest swap between Russia and the US.

Evan Gershkovich | AP