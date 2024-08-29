10 Most Unusual Festivals Across The World

Outlook Web Desk
Celebrated in August every year, the small town of Bunol in Spain turns into a sea of red as people squash and throw tomatoes at each other. The festival - which was also featured in the Bollywood movie 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' is celebrated as a testament to the Spanish spirit of revelry and camaraderie.
Songkran refers to the Thai New Year, which is celebrated with a massive water fight. Held in April, the festival involves every one of all ages partaking in a water fight to welcome a new and fresh year. The dousing of water symbolises the cleansing of the past year.
The Naked Man festival, also known as Hadaka Matsuri, is an annual event held across Japan. During this, male participants, often clad only in loincloths, gather to compete for sacred objects thrown by priests. The festival has usually been limited to men, however, in 2023, a woman also participated in the festival.
In Boryeong, South Korea, playful mud fights are carried out. The festival is filled with mudslides and spa treatments. The mud is taken from the Boryeong mud flats and is believed to be rich in minerals.
The International Freezing Contest is held in Canada every year, During this, participants dip their hair in a hot spring and then let the cold breeze freeze their hair.
Just like the La Tomatina festival, the town of Haro in Spain partakes in a battle of the wine. This summer festival, people throw wine of each other and paint the town purple.
This unique festival in Hong Kong celebrates buns! This Taoist celebration, which started out as a celebration of the end of the plague, is now celebrated every year with an iconic bun tower.
The baby jumping festival or El Colacho Baby Jumping Festival is a Spanish tradition where babies from in the last year are laid out on mattresses, allowing the devil to jump across them, paving a clear path for the children.
During this British festival, participants take huge blocks of cheese and roll them down a hill, whoever reaches the finish line first, is declared the winner.
The Naki Sumo festival in Japan focuses on making babies cry. During this, grown sumos are required to make babies cry. The belief behind the festival is that a baby's cry has the power to ward off any evil.