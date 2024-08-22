10 'Most Haunted' Objects, Artifacts Of The World

Outlook Web Desk
With Annabelle and Elizabeth, the two famous haunted dolls in the world, here is a look at some of the most haunted or cursed objects across the globe and the stories behind them.
Also known as the eBay haunted painting, is a painting by Bill Stoneham made in 1972. The painting became a viral sensation after it was posted on eBay for sale with a disclaimer that it was haunted.The disclaimer mentions that characters of the painting would move, crawl out of the canvas into the room where it was being displayed.
The Hope Diamond is a blue diamond which was extracted from Kollur Mines in India. Currently at the National Museum of Natural History in US, the diamond is believed to be cursed and brings tragedy and misfortune to anyone who owns or wears it.
James Dean's silver sports car is an iconic photo. However, the photo also shows how the actor met his end. After his death, parts of James Dean's car were auctioned and sold. However, those who bought the parts were met with misfortune - house fires, car crashes and unexplained injuries.
Elizabeth is considered to be one of the most haunted dolls. The doll is reportedly possessed by the spirit of a jilted bride and is said to have attacked 17 men. She is currently at the Haunted Objects Museum in Rotherham, South Yorkshire
The Terracotta army is a collection of terracotta sculptures showing the armies of Qin Shi Huang, the first emperor of China. The historic sculpture is surrounded by mystery as there are no historical records of the army. It is said that the original group of farmers which discovered the site in 1974 all died in the next few days.
Based on Jewish folklore, a dybbuk is a dark spirit that takes over the bodies of living people and uses them for evil. Legend has it that the Dybbuk Box contains an evil spirit and has brought misfortune to all those who have owned it, but not dared to open it.
Robert the doll is a life-size straw doll, that was a birthday present for Robert Eugene Otto in 1904. Stories of Robert and Gene sparked mystery as many servants in Otto's house stated they would often hear two voices coming from his room. Furthermore, at night, the house would be woken up by Gene's screams who then alleged Robert had thrown the furniture around.
The Anguished Man is a painting created by an unknown artist. Sean Robinson, from England claimed to have inherited the painting from his grandmother, who stated that the artist used his own blood into the paint and then died by suicide. The painting is said to be haunted. Robinson himself has stated that he would hear noises and crying from the painting, and once the figure of a man.
Busby's stoop chair, also know as the Dead Man's Chair, is an oak chair cursed by the murderer Thomas Busby. Before his execution, Busby is believed to have cursed the chair and whoever sits on it, is plagued with misfortune or worse, death.
One of the most famous haunted dolls, Annabelle is an allegedly haunted Raggedy Ann doll owned by Ed and Lorraine Warren. The warrens declared Annabelle was demonically possessed and locked her in a glass cage.