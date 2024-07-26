India At Paris Olympics: The Numbers Game - 10 Things You Should Know

Jagdish Yadav

India's 26th Olympic Appearance

The Paris 2024 is India's 26th appearance in the Olympics.

The Indian contingent in Paris Games village. X | Team India

India's Largest Contingent Ever

India have sent 117 athletes including seven reserve players to Paris. This is India's largest contingent ever in the Olympics.

Indian women's archery team. PTI Photo

70 Males And 47 Females

Out of the 117 athletes in the Indian contingent, 70 are male whereas 47 are female athletes.

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu. X/ @Pvsindhu1

72 Athletes Making Olympic Debut

72 athletes from the Indian contingent will be making their debut in the Olympic Games in Paris over the next two weeks.

India's archer Dhiraj Bommadevara. PTI Photo

Athletics Biggest Team

Athletics is the largest contributor to the Indian contingent with 29 players.

Neeraj Chopra X | ESPN

Haryana Biggest Contributor

24 players of Haryana state are part of the Indian contingent which is the most number of players from any single state.

Indian wrestler Antim Panghal. X | Asics India

Indians Competing In 16 Sports

Indian players will be participating in various 16 sports for the Olympic medal in Paris.

India national hockey team players. Photo: X

The Youngest Indian Player

The swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu at 14 is the youngest competitor from the Indian contingent.

India's 14-year-old swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu. X | DDNewsLive

The Oldest Indian Player

Tennis star Rohan Bopanna at 44 is the oldest athlete in the Indian contingent.

Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna. X | ITD

