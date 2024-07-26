India At Paris Olympics: The Numbers Game - 10 Things You Should Know

Jagdish Yadav
The Paris 2024 is India's 26th appearance in the Olympics.
India have sent 117 athletes including seven reserve players to Paris. This is India's largest contingent ever in the Olympics.
Out of the 117 athletes in the Indian contingent, 70 are male whereas 47 are female athletes.
72 athletes from the Indian contingent will be making their debut in the Olympic Games in Paris over the next two weeks.
Athletics is the largest contributor to the Indian contingent with 29 players.
24 players of Haryana state are part of the Indian contingent which is the most number of players from any single state.
Indian players will be participating in various 16 sports for the Olympic medal in Paris.
The swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu at 14 is the youngest competitor from the Indian contingent.
Tennis star Rohan Bopanna at 44 is the oldest athlete in the Indian contingent.