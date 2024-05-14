Gujarat Titans Eliminated After Rain; A Look At Climate Affecting Sports

Outlook Sports Desk
Incessant rain meant points were shared between GT and KKR and the former were out of the playoff race
The game could not even have toss as at that time even though it was not raining, lightning kept the floodlights off
The game between MI and KKR in Kolkata saw rain intervening and cutting short the match to 16 overs each
The match between PBKS and RCB saw even a hailstorm but thankfully a full match took place
The recent game between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford also saw insane amount of rain
The rain could not stop Arsenal as they eked out a crucial 1-0 win and remained in the Premier League title race
The recent Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies game at MLB also had rain interruption but ultimately the latter won
Rain pushed the 2019 World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand to reserve day and rest is history
A match was scheduled in Delhi's winter fog and as expected players struggled with Sri Lankans putting up face masks
Test cricket, the traditional format played over five days, is hit hard by rising temperatures as matches are played in the day
The games village in Paris has been made in eco friendly manner and the event promises to open new ways to tackle climate change in sports