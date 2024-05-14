Gujarat Titans Eliminated After Rain; A Look At Climate Affecting Sports

Outlook Sports Desk

Rain Ends GT's Hopes

Incessant rain meant points were shared between GT and KKR and the former were out of the playoff race

X/@IPL

Lightning Strikes!

The game could not even have toss as at that time even though it was not raining, lightning kept the floodlights off

X/@GujaratTitans

Rain Loves KKR

The game between MI and KKR in Kolkata saw rain intervening and cutting short the match to 16 overs each

AP

Hailstorm At Dharamsala

The match between PBKS and RCB saw even a hailstorm but thankfully a full match took place

AP

Heavens Open Up In PL

The recent game between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford also saw insane amount of rain

AP

But Arsenal Continue

The rain could not stop Arsenal as they eked out a crucial 1-0 win and remained in the Premier League title race

AP

Baseball Too Not Spared

The recent Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies game at MLB also had rain interruption but ultimately the latter won

AP

Cricket's Love-Hate Relationship

Rain pushed the 2019 World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand to reserve day and rest is history

X/@ICC

The Infamous Mask Game

A match was scheduled in Delhi's winter fog and as expected players struggled with Sri Lankans putting up face masks

BCCI

Cricket Hit Hard

Test cricket, the traditional format played over five days, is hit hard by rising temperatures as matches are played in the day

X/Cricketcomau

Paris: Beginning Of Change?

The games village in Paris has been made in eco friendly manner and the event promises to open new ways to tackle climate change in sports

AP