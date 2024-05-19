Jurgen Klopp's Set Of Achievements At Liverpool

Outlook Sports Desk
The German won the Premier League, a first for Liverpool for over 30 years, when they lifted the crown in the 2019-20 season.
After coming close to winning the UCL title with Dortmund, Klopp finally lifted the crown in the 2018-19.
Jurgen Klopp has won the EFL Cup twice, in 2021-22 and 2023-24 season with the Reds.
Jurgen Klopp won the FA Cup with Liverpool in the 2021-22 season.
Klopp's individual honours also include 'Best FIFA Men’s Coach' in 2019, 2020 and IFFHS World’s Best Club Coach (2019).
The German has twice been voted as the PL manager of the season - 2019-20, 2021-22.
Jurgen Klopp's rivalry with City boss Guardiola was one of the spectacle in the PL.