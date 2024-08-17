European Football Season 2024-25 Kicks Off: Glimpses From Opening Day Fixtures

Outlook Sports Desk
La Liga (Spain), Premier League (England), Bundesliga (Germany), Ligue 1 (France) and Serie A (Italy) are the top five football leagues in Europe.
La Liga (Spain) Season 2024-25 started on Thursday with the first match between Athletic Club and Getafe.
The first match between Getafe and Athletic Club ended in a 1-1 draw.
The 2nd match between Girona and Real Betis also ended in a 1-1 draw.
Celta Vigo won the third game of Matchday 1 match against Alaves 2-1.
The fourth match between Las Palmas Vs Sevilla ended in a 2-2 draw.
The opening match of the season was played between Manchester United and Fulham. Man Utd won the match 1-0.
Joshua Zirkzee scored the only goal of the match for Manchester United in the 87th minute.
The opener was played between Le Havre and Paris Saint-Germain. PSG won the match 4-1.
Gautier Lloris scored for Le Havre whereas Lee Kang-in, Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and Randal Kolo Muani scored for PSG.
The new season of Serie A is starting on Saturday, 17 August 2024 with the match between Genoa and Inter Milan.
The new season of the Bundesliga will start next Saturday, 24 August 2024 with the opener between Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen.