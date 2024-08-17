European Football Season 2024-25 Kicks Off: Glimpses From Opening Day Fixtures

Outlook Sports Desk

Top 5 Football Leagues In Europe

La Liga (Spain), Premier League (England), Bundesliga (Germany), Ligue 1 (France) and Serie A (Italy) are the top five football leagues in Europe.

AP Photo

Which Football League Started First?

La Liga (Spain) Season 2024-25 started on Thursday with the first match between Athletic Club and Getafe.

X | La Liga English

Who Won 1st Match In La Liga?

The first match between Getafe and Athletic Club ended in a 1-1 draw.

X | Getafe CF

Who Won 2nd Match In La Liga?

The 2nd match between Girona and Real Betis also ended in a 1-1 draw.

X | Girona FC

Who Won 3rd Match In La Liga?

Celta Vigo won the third game of Matchday 1 match against Alaves 2-1.

X | RC Celta

Who Won 4th Match In La Liga?

The fourth match between Las Palmas Vs Sevilla ended in a 2-2 draw.

X | La Liga English

Who Won 1st Match In PL?

The opening match of the season was played between Manchester United and Fulham. Man Utd won the match 1-0.

AP Photo

Who Scored In Man Utd Vs Fulham?

Joshua Zirkzee scored the only goal of the match for Manchester United in the 87th minute.

AP Photo

Who Won 1st Match In Ligue 1?

The opener was played between Le Havre and Paris Saint-Germain. PSG won the match 4-1.

X | PSG

Who Scored In PSG Vs Le Havre?

Gautier Lloris scored for Le Havre whereas Lee Kang-in, Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and Randal Kolo Muani scored for PSG.

X | PSG

When Is Serie A (Italy) Starting?

The new season of Serie A is starting on Saturday, 17 August 2024 with the match between Genoa and Inter Milan.

X | Serie A

When Is The Bundesliga (Germany) Starting?

The new season of the Bundesliga will start next Saturday, 24 August 2024 with the opener between Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen.

X | DFL Official