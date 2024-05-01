LSG Vs MI, IPL 2024: Marcus Stoinis Stars In Lucknow Super Giants' Sixth Win Of Season

Outlook Sports Desk

Stoinis Stars

Marcus Stoinis' well-paced 62 and spell of 19/1 earned him the Player Of The Match Award.

AP

Stoinis Carries The Chase

Marcus Stoinis hit seven fours and two sixes to never let the required run rate go out of hand for LSG.

AP

Hardik Finds Form

After a Golden Duck while batting, Hardik struck form with the ball taking two wickets for 26 runs in his four overs.

AP

Mohsin Khan Strikes Twice

Mohsin was the pick of the bowlers for LSG and his 36/2 played a big role in restricting MI to 144/7.

AP

Another Injury Scare!

After returning from an injury layoff, Mayank Yadav walked off the ground again after bowling just 3.1 overs.

AP

KL Fails With Bat

On a day when he was snubbed from the T20 World Cup squad, KL Rahul failed to make an impression and got out for just 28.

AP

Hardik Praises Nehal Wadhera

Hardik lavished praise on Nehal Wadhera whose innings took MI to 144 and said he might represent India one day.

AP

MI Await Miracle

With seven defeats in 10 games, only a miracle can help MI qualify for play-offs and even wins in last four games might not suffice.

AP

LSG Strengthen Play-Off Chances

LSG are now third in the table with six wins and four losses.

AP

First Win For Chasing Side

This was the first time in an LSG-MI encounter that the team batting second has won.

X/@IPL