IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Beat Punjab Kings By Three Wickets

Outlook Sports Desk
Punjab Struggle At Start
In first 10 overs, PBKS could only score 53/4 as RR bowlers kept things in control. Keshav Maharaj picked two of these wickets.
Sanju Samson's Magic
Sanju Samson, executed a brilliant run-out to dismiss Liam Livingstone just when the Englishman was looking dangerous.
Ashutosh Does It Again
Third time in his three innings, hard-hitting Ashutosh Sharma came to the rescue of Punjab. The youngster smashed a 16-ball 31 to get PBKS to a fighting total of 147/8.
Jaiswal Back In Form
Yashasvi Jaiswal laid a solid foundation for RR with his 28-ball 39. The left-hander kept founding the boundaries and never let the run rate slip out of hand.
Rabada On Fire
Kagiso Rabada brought PBKS back in the game with a fiery spell where he dismissed Jaiswal and Sanju Samson.
Hero Hetmyer
Shimron Hetmyer turned out to be the hero for RR as he smashed a 10-ball 27 not out to take his team home.