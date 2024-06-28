Shafali Verma Cracks Women's Test Double Ton! Who Else Belongs in This Elite List?

Outlook Sports Desk

Mithali Raj's Teenage Feat: 214

Mithali Raj's stunning 214 against England in 2002, a record at the time, showcased her talent at 19 and remains the second-highest score in Women's Tests. She was the first Indian woman to achieve this.

Mithali Raj, 19-year-old scored a record Test double century in England on August 17, 2002. X/ @BCCIWomen

Ellyse Perry's 213* Makes History

Ellyse Perry blazed a trail in 2017, scoring the first Women's Ashes double century (213*) in the day-night Test. Her knock propelled Australia to a dominant 448/9.

In 2017, the first pink-ball Test in women's cricket Australia declared on 448/9. Ellyse Perry was adjudged Player of the Match for her magnificent double century. X/@ICC

Verma Cracks Elite

Shafali Verma joins the elite group of women cricketers with a double century (205) against South Africa on Friday, June 28.

Shafali Verma recorded a maiden double hundred to boost India past 400 on Day 1 of an only Test match against South Africa in Chennai on Friday, June 28. X/ @BCCIWomen

Annabel Sutherland's Ton Trail

Annabel Sutherland etched her name in Test history, becoming the ninth woman to score a double century. Her blistering 210 off 256 against South Africa in Perth showcased her immense talent and propelled Australia to a dominant position.

Annabel Sutherland scored 210 runs off 256 balls against South Africa Women in the Only Test at the WACA in Perth on Feb, 15 2024. X/@AussiesArmy

Karen Rolton's Record Roar

Karen Rolton unleashed a dominant 209* in 2001, leading Australia to a crushing victory over England. Her unbeaten knock remains the highest score in a Women's Test.

Karen Rolton struck a mighty 209* in the Ashes Test against England on July 6, 2001. X/@AusWomenCricket

Tammy Beaumont's Historical Score

Tammy Beaumont etched her name in English cricket history by scoring the first-ever double century by an Englishwoman in a Test match. Her remarkable 208 helped England reach 463 in response to Australia's 473.

Tammy Beaumont hit the first ever double-hundred by an English woman in Test cricket on June 24, 2023. Instagram/@tammybeau

Kirsty Flavell The Pioneer

Kirsty Flavell's bat did the talking in 1996. She became the pioneer of the WTEST double century, smashing a record-breaking 204 and etching her name forever in the history books.

Kirsty Flavell scored 204 as New Zealand Women posted 517/8 on June, 24 1996. X/@NZCricketMuseum

Michelle Goszko The Great

Michelle Goszko scored 204 runs in a match against England in 2001. She was the fifth woman batter to smash double ton.

Michelle Goszko scored 204 runs in her debut Test against England on June, 24 2001. X/@AusWomenCricket

Broadbent Blazes Double Ton Setter

In 1998, Australia's Joanne Broadbent etched her name into the history books as only the second woman ever to score a double century in a Women's Test match. Her knock of 200 against England solidified her place among the game's elite batters.

In 1998, Joanne Broadbent became the first Australian woman to make a Test double century. X/@AusWomenCricket

Kiran Baluch's Historical Knock

We saved the best one for the last. In 2004, Pakistan's Kiran Baluch rewrote the record books with a staggering 242 against the West Indies. To this day, her 242 remains the highest individual score by a batter in Women's Test cricket.

Pakistan’s Kiran Baluch hit 242 in a match against West Indies. She also has the highest individual batter in women’s cricket on Mar 15, 2004. Instagram/@kiranbaluch