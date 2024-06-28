Outlook Sports Desk
Mithali Raj's stunning 214 against England in 2002, a record at the time, showcased her talent at 19 and remains the second-highest score in Women's Tests. She was the first Indian woman to achieve this.
Ellyse Perry blazed a trail in 2017, scoring the first Women's Ashes double century (213*) in the day-night Test. Her knock propelled Australia to a dominant 448/9.
Shafali Verma joins the elite group of women cricketers with a double century (205) against South Africa on Friday, June 28.
Annabel Sutherland etched her name in Test history, becoming the ninth woman to score a double century. Her blistering 210 off 256 against South Africa in Perth showcased her immense talent and propelled Australia to a dominant position.
Karen Rolton unleashed a dominant 209* in 2001, leading Australia to a crushing victory over England. Her unbeaten knock remains the highest score in a Women's Test.
Tammy Beaumont etched her name in English cricket history by scoring the first-ever double century by an Englishwoman in a Test match. Her remarkable 208 helped England reach 463 in response to Australia's 473.
Kirsty Flavell's bat did the talking in 1996. She became the pioneer of the WTEST double century, smashing a record-breaking 204 and etching her name forever in the history books.
Michelle Goszko scored 204 runs in a match against England in 2001. She was the fifth woman batter to smash double ton.
In 1998, Australia's Joanne Broadbent etched her name into the history books as only the second woman ever to score a double century in a Women's Test match. Her knock of 200 against England solidified her place among the game's elite batters.
We saved the best one for the last. In 2004, Pakistan's Kiran Baluch rewrote the record books with a staggering 242 against the West Indies. To this day, her 242 remains the highest individual score by a batter in Women's Test cricket.