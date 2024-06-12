ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain Wreak Havoc - Matches Washed Out So Far And Future Forecasts

Outlook Sports Desk
The Nepal vs Sri Lanka group D match scheduled to be played on June 12, Wednesday at the Central Broward Regional Park, in Florida washed out without a single ball being bowled.
This means that both teams get a point each - their first points in T20 World Cup 2024.
This also means that South Africa are the first team to confirm their passage to the Super 8s.
England vs Scotland was the first match of the ICC 2024 T20 World Cup to face abandonement due to non stop rain took place on June 4, Tuesday. After 10 overs in the first innings, with Richie Berrington's side scoring 90/0 the match was washed out at the Kensington Oval Stadium, Barbados.
A glimpse from Kensington Oval cricket stadium during England vs Scotland T20 World Cup sixth match.
No doubt, the thrills in any cricket match between India and Pakistan is more than finals of major tournaments. On June 9, Sunday for the much-anticipated game, the 35,000 seated Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York was packed with crowd. However, it was rain that caused panick attacks for many with its unwelcomed arrival.
After several delays due to rain, the toss took place, Pakistan won it. But just as excitement reached it's peak, rain crashed the party, sending players of the field. Yet, again the match was resumed for and in a nail-biting encounter, India clinched a 6-run victory over arch-rivals Pakistan.
According to the weather forecast reports, rain and thunderstorms will surround the sky of Florida for this entire week. And, at the Central Broward Regional Park stadium, three matches are scheduled within this week.
Venue - Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
June 14, Friday - USA vs Ireland
June 15, Saturday - Canada vs India
June 16, Sunday - Ireland vs Pakistan
Seventh match of the tournament held on June 4, Tuesday at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas between Nepal and Netherlands also faced interruptions due to rain. However, the game continued later. Netherlands won the match by six wickets.