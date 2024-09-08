Happy Birthday Shubman Gill

Outlook Sports Desk

Shubman Gill Is A World Cup Winner

Gill was part of the U-19 Indian squad that won the World Cup in 2018.



Gill Is Fastest To Score 2000 Runs

IND's Gill is the fastest to score 2000 ODI runs (38 innings)



Most No. Of Runs In 2023

In 2023, Gill amassed 2154 runs for India as he had a superb outing with the bat.



Second-Highest Career Batting Average In ODIs

Gill also possesses the second-highest career batting average in ODIs - 58.20



Youngest IND To Score A Double Hundred In ODIs

Gill is also the youngest Indian cricketer to score a double hundred in ODI cricket.



DYK - Gill Also Voiced For Spiderman

Did you know - Shubman Gill was the voice of Indian Spiderman in the 2023 movie -Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.



Shubman Gill As GT Captain

After Hardik Pandya's move to MI, Gill was appointed the captain of Gujarat Titans in the IPL.



Shubman Gill, A Fashion Icon

Among many Indian cricketers, Gill is regarded as a fashion icon.



Shubman Gill's First ODI Ton Came In 2022

Gill scored his first ODI hundred in August, 2022 against Zimbabwe.



