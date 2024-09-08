Happy Birthday Shubman Gill

Outlook Sports Desk
Gill was part of the U-19 Indian squad that won the World Cup in 2018.
IND's Gill is the fastest to score 2000 ODI runs (38 innings)
In 2023, Gill amassed 2154 runs for India as he had a superb outing with the bat.
Gill also possesses the second-highest career batting average in ODIs - 58.20
Gill is also the youngest Indian cricketer to score a double hundred in ODI cricket.
Did you know - Shubman Gill was the voice of Indian Spiderman in the 2023 movie -Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
After Hardik Pandya's move to MI, Gill was appointed the captain of Gujarat Titans in the IPL.
Among many Indian cricketers, Gill is regarded as a fashion icon.
Gill scored his first ODI hundred in August, 2022 against Zimbabwe.