Monsoon Fury Across India: Heavy Downpour Causes Waterlogging, Triggers Landslides

Trisha Majumder
As Monsoon has gripped the entire nation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “high flash flood alert” and “orange alert” for some states in the coming days.
In its latest weather update, IMD has issued “high flash flood alert” for the northeastern states of the country, including Arunachal Pradesh.
Gujarat is expected to receive heavy rainfall from June 29 to July 3, with isolated very heavy rainfall in Konkan from June 30 to July 3. Streets of Surat, Valsad, Botad have reported severe waterlogging due to incessant rains.
Patna faced its second round of monsoon rains on Saturday, leading to widespread flooding in parts of the city, including major roads near Gandhi Maidan, Dak Bungalow, and Magadh Mahila College, disrupting both vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
Boosting manpower and equipment deployment to address waterlogging and keeping field units on high alert are among the steps taken by civic bodies amid a prediction of heavy rains in Delhi till Tuesday. The national capital was brought to its knees on Friday morning as 228.1 mm of rainfall on the first day of monsoon, the highest for the month of June since 1936.
The flood situation in Assam has been improving over the past few days, has deteriorated again, with an increase in both the affected population and the number of impacted districts, according to an official bulletin released on Saturday. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said 133,945 people across seven districts have been affected.
The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended six officials of civic agencies for gross negligence following road cave-ins and waterlogging at several sections of the newly-built Ram Path in Ayodhya.The Lok Sabha MP from Faizabad, Awadhesh Prasad, demanded a high-level inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the construction of the 14-km-long Ram Path and the sewer lines beneath the road in Ayodhya.
The national capital reported six rain-related deaths, taking to 11 the toll in the first two days since Monsoon hit the city, even as authorities said they have taken strong measures to prevent waterlogging in the coming days when heavy rains have been forecast. Uprooted trees and waterlogging disrupted lives of residents.
Officials reported that surface communication to several districts in Arunachal Pradesh was disrupted on Saturday due to landslides triggered by incessant rain, with a critical stretch from Aalo in West Siang district to Mechukha in Shi-Yomi district damaged between Roing and Pene villages.
A landslide demolished three residences in Nagaland's DC Hill West on June 29. DIPR Nagaland informed that the Disaster Management Authority, Zunheboto provided immediate support to the impacted families, and the State Disaster Response Force of Zunheboto was sent and has been in action.
The water level in the Brahmaputra River has surpassed the danger mark due to incessant rainfall in Assam and neighbouring regions.