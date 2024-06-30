Monsoon Fury Across India: Heavy Downpour Causes Waterlogging, Triggers Landslides

Trisha Majumder

IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert For Heavy Rain, Flash Flood Alert For Northeast States

As Monsoon has gripped the entire nation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “high flash flood alert” and “orange alert” for some states in the coming days.

In its latest weather update, IMD has issued “high flash flood alert” for the northeastern states of the country, including Arunachal Pradesh.

PTI

Gujarat: Impact Of Incessant Rains

Gujarat is expected to receive heavy rainfall from June 29 to July 3, with isolated very heavy rainfall in Konkan from June 30 to July 3. Streets of Surat, Valsad, Botad have reported severe waterlogging due to incessant rains.

PTI

Bihar: Waterlogging Witnessed In Streets Of Patna

Patna faced its second round of monsoon rains on Saturday, leading to widespread flooding in parts of the city, including major roads near Gandhi Maidan, Dak Bungalow, and Magadh Mahila College, disrupting both vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

PTI

Delhi: Roads Waterlogged

Boosting manpower and equipment deployment to address waterlogging and keeping field units on high alert are among the steps taken by civic bodies amid a prediction of heavy rains in Delhi till Tuesday. The national capital was brought to its knees on Friday morning as 228.1 mm of rainfall on the first day of monsoon, the highest for the month of June since 1936.

Assam: Flood Situation Gets Worse, 1.34 Lakh People Affected

The flood situation in Assam has been improving over the past few days, has deteriorated again, with an increase in both the affected population and the number of impacted districts, according to an official bulletin released on Saturday. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said 133,945 people across seven districts have been affected.

Ayodhya: Officials Suspended Due To Waterlogging Complaints

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended six officials of civic agencies for gross negligence following road cave-ins and waterlogging at several sections of the newly-built Ram Path in Ayodhya.The Lok Sabha MP from Faizabad, Awadhesh Prasad, demanded a high-level inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the construction of the 14-km-long Ram Path and the sewer lines beneath the road in Ayodhya.

PTI

Delhi: Onset Of Monsoon Brought In Heavy Rains, Storm

The national capital reported six rain-related deaths, taking to 11 the toll in the first two days since Monsoon hit the city, even as authorities said they have taken strong measures to prevent waterlogging in the coming days when heavy rains have been forecast. Uprooted trees and waterlogging disrupted lives of residents.

PTI

Arunachal Pradesh: Incessant Rain Triggers Landslide

Officials reported that surface communication to several districts in Arunachal Pradesh was disrupted on Saturday due to landslides triggered by incessant rain, with a critical stretch from Aalo in West Siang district to Mechukha in Shi-Yomi district damaged between Roing and Pene villages.

X/@ITBP_official

Nagaland: Heavy Rain Causes Landslide

A landslide demolished three residences in Nagaland's DC Hill West on June 29. DIPR Nagaland informed that the Disaster Management Authority, Zunheboto provided immediate support to the impacted families, and the State Disaster Response Force of Zunheboto was sent and has been in action.

DIPR Nagaland

Assam: Incessant Rain Rises Water Levels Of Bramhaputra River

The water level in the Brahmaputra River has surpassed the danger mark due to incessant rainfall in Assam and neighbouring regions.

ANI