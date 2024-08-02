Monsoon Mayhem: Know The Reason Behind India's Relentless Rains

Outlook Web Desk
Floods have swept through India, killing people and affecting lakhs of others. Rescue operations are underway, with authorities directing people to shelters and sending food and supplies to those stranded in multiple states.
For the first time this season, the southwest monsoon is active over a large geographical area of India. At least 80 per cent of the country reported widespread rainfall in mid July.
There have been two main reasons for the enhanced rainfall. One is the constant inflow of moisture-laden strong westerly winds from the Arabian Sea.
The monsoon trough's position has affected rainfall patterns. When it moves towards the south, more rainfall takes place in central, eastern and peninsular India. When it shifts towards the north, the Himalayan foothills are likely to receive more rainfall and the rest of India sees a drop in rainfall.
The intermittent development of a wind shear zone, along latitudes 20 ° N between central and peninsular India also brings rainfall.
Heavy rains have triggered landslides and flooding, devastating crops, destroying homes, and claiming lives.
In a recent incident in Karnataka's Wayanad, over 200 people have died and hundreds injured in landslides triggered by heavy rainfall. Rescue operations, now in their fourth day, will expand to include drone-based radar to locate survivors.