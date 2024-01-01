Outlook Web Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore attracted large number of BJP supporters who chanted 'Modi, Modi'.
As PM Modi began his roadshow in an open, flower-decked vehicle, people who gathered on both sides of the road showered flower petals on him, chanted slogans hailing him.
While traditional music was played to welcome him, several of the BJP supporters danced and waved at PM Modi enthusiastically.
This is the first time such a road show, on a grand scale, has been organised by the BJP in Tamil Nadu, which witnessed a good turnout.
PM Modi paying his tributes to the portraits of 58 people killed in Tamil Nadu in the 1998 serial bomb blasts.
PM Modi during his visit also paid floral tributes to the portraits of 58 people killed in Tamil Nadu in the 1998 serial bomb blasts.