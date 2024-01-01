‘Meendum Modi, Vendum Modi’ In Tamil Nadu | Glimpses From PM's Visit

Outlook Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore attracted large number of BJP supporters who chanted 'Modi, Modi'.

BJP supporters clicking pictures during PM Modi's rally. X

As PM Modi began his roadshow in an open, flower-decked vehicle, people who gathered on both sides of the road showered flower petals on him, chanted slogans hailing him.

BJP supporters holding banners of PM Modi to welcome him. X

While traditional music was played to welcome him, several of the BJP supporters danced and waved at PM Modi enthusiastically.

People clicking photos and videos of PM Modi in Tamil Nadu during his roadshow. X

This is the first time such a road show, on a grand scale, has been organised by the BJP in Tamil Nadu, which witnessed a good turnout.

BJP supporters holding banners to welcome PM Modi in Tamil Nadu. X

PM Modi paying his tributes to the portraits of 58 people killed in Tamil Nadu in the 1998 serial bomb blasts.

PM Modi paying his tributes to the slain in 1998 blasts in Tamil Nadu P X

PM Modi during his visit also paid floral tributes to the portraits of 58 people killed in Tamil Nadu in the 1998 serial bomb blasts.

PM Modi paying tributes to the slain during 1998 blasts in Tamil Nadu. X