Check Out ISRO's 'Pushpak', The Second Reusable Launch Vehicle
Outlook Web Desk
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on March 22 successfully demonstrated autonomous landing capability of reusable launch vehicle (RLV) LEX-02 - 'Pushpak' ISRO
ISRO said it achieved a "major milestone" in the reusable launch vehicle technology ISRO
It was the second of the series conducted at Aeronautical Test Range, Karnataka's Chitradurga at 7.10 am on March 22 ISRO
The winged vehicle, called 'Pushpak', was lifted by an Indian Air Force (IAF) Chinook helicopter and was released from 4.5 km altitude ISRO
After release at a distance of 4 km from the runway, 'Pushpak' autonomously approached the runway along with cross-range corrections ISRO
RLV-LEX-02 demonstrated the autonomous landing capability of reusable launch vehicle (RLV) from off-nominal initial conditions at release from helicopter
ISRO said that this mission successfully simulated the approach and high-speed landing conditions of RLV returning from space ISRO
ISRO said that the winged body and all flight systems used in RLV-LEX-01 were reused in the RLV-LEX-02 mission after due certification ISRO