Holi Celebrations: Mathura Celebrates 'Lathmar Holi' With Fervour
Outlook Web Desk
In Mathura, Holi is celebrated with much fanfare. Thousands of people have gathered at Uttar Prdesh's Mathura to celebrate Holi, the festival of vibrant colours. PTI
Every year, Mathura's famed Lathmar Holi sees the age-old tradition where men from Nandgaon get a ritual beating by women from Barsana as a response to their efforts to drench the women in colour. PTI
While the enthusiasts are enthralled with the vibrance of the festival, the celebrations in Mathura are taking place amid strict security measures. PTI
As the celebrations will continue till March 25, the entire 'mela' area has been divided into five zones and 12 sectors for the week-long celebration. PTI
In a bid to ensure proper traffic movement, four watchtowers in Barsana and two in Nandgaon were set up while 150 buses have also been deployed to ferry people to Nandgaon or Barsana for the festival PTI