Know The Breast Cancer Warning Signs And When To See A Doctor

Outlook Web Desk
The news of Hina Khan's diagnosis has sparked a conversation about the disease and raised concerns about breast cancer and its detection.
Most breast cancer symptoms are discovered during regular daily activities like bathing. Being aware of your breasts' look and feel can help detect the disease early.
A lump or thickened area of skin that feels different from the surrounding tissue could be a sign of breast cancer.
A flattened or inward-turning nipple could indicate breast cancer.
Changes in breast skin colour, such as pink, red, darker, or purple shades, could be a sign of breast cancer.
Any changes in the size, shape, or appearance of a breast could be a symptom of breast cancer.
Dimpled, orange peel-like skin, or peeling, scaling, crusting, or flaking skin on the breast could be a sign of breast cancer.
If you find a lump or other change in your breast, make an appointment with a doctor or healthcare professional immediately. Don't wait for your next mammogram.
Detecting breast cancer early can make it easier to treat. Stay aware of your breasts' health and consult a doctor if you notice any unusual changes.