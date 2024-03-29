Gangster-Turned-Politician Mukhtar Ansari Dies In Lucknow; Magisterial Probe Ordered
Outlook Web Desk
Mukhtar Ansari was rushed to Banda Medical College after his health deteriorated on March 28, 2024. PTI
Mukhtar Ansari died of cardiac arrest at the Banda Medical College on March 28, 2024. Ansari, a five-time MLA from Mau Sadar seat, was behind bars in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab since 2005. He had over 60 criminal cases pending against him. PTI
Security was beefed up at the Banda Medical College after the death of Mukhtar Ansari was announced. PTI
Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari reached the hospital and according to reports he claimed that the reason of his father's death could be 'slow poisoning'. PTI
Mukhtar Ansari's mortal remains were taken to Ghazipur on March 29, 2024. PTI
People in Ghazipur gathered and police personnel were posted in the area as before Mukhtar Ansari's mortal remains arrived. PTI
Prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 imposed across Uttar Pradesh following the death of Mukhtar Ansari. PTI