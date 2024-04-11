Outlook Web Desk
Eid al-Fitr Is The ‘Festival Of Breaking The Fast’
It takes place the day after the new Moon is seen at the end of the month of Ramadan, and marks the start of Shawwal - the 10th month of the Islamic calendar.
Eid Prayer
Muslims gather in large congregations in mosques or open spaces to perform the Eid prayer, which is a special prayer consisting of two units (rak’ahs).
Eidi Tradition
Eidi or Eidiyya is a Middle Eastern Arab and Muslim tradition of gifting cash to children on Eid.
Obligatory Charity On Eid
Zakat al-Fitr, also known as Fitrana, is a mandatory form of charity specific to Eid al-Fitr to help feed the poor.
Dressing One’s Best
Muslims dress up in their best clothes, often traditional clothing, to mark the special occasion.
Eid Celebration Dates
India celebrated Eid on Thursday, while parts of the Arab world and neighbouring Pakistan observed Eid on Wednesday. This variance is due to regional differences in moon sightings and local weather conditions.