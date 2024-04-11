Eid Al-Fitr 2024 Celebrations Across India: Know How Eid Is Celebrated

Outlook Web Desk

Eid al-Fitr Is The ‘Festival Of Breaking The Fast’

It takes place the day after the new Moon is seen at the end of the month of Ramadan, and marks the start of Shawwal - the 10th month of the Islamic calendar.

PTI

Eid Prayer

Muslims gather in large congregations in mosques or open spaces to perform the Eid prayer, which is a special prayer consisting of two units (rak’ahs).

PTI

Eidi Tradition

Eidi or Eidiyya is a Middle Eastern Arab and Muslim tradition of gifting cash to children on Eid. 

PTI

Obligatory Charity On Eid

Zakat al-Fitr, also known as Fitrana, is a mandatory form of charity specific to Eid al-Fitr to help feed the poor.

PTI

Dressing One’s Best 

Muslims dress up in their best clothes, often traditional clothing, to mark the special occasion.

PTI

Eid Celebration Dates

India celebrated Eid on Thursday, while parts of the Arab world and neighbouring Pakistan observed Eid on Wednesday. This variance is due to regional differences in moon sightings and local weather conditions.

PTI